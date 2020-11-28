With the high school football season winding down, athletes across the state are being recognized for their efforts this season.
Both Cocke County and Cosby have had their fair share of young men placed on All-Region teams over the last week. Combined, the two programs had 17 players recognized on their respective All-Region teams, with several more earning honorable mentions.
Among those selections, Cosby had five first team selections to the All-Region team in Region 1-2A.
Hunter Workman led that list in his final year with the Eagles. On offense he served as the team’s leading rusher with 360 yards and three scores on the ground. Leading the team at quarterback, Workman also threw for 157 yards and a pair of scores through the air.
He was joined by fellow seniors Caleb Lawson, Logan Holt and Heriberto Gonzalez. Dominic Cowles also made the first team list as a junior.
Lawson finished second on the team in rushing with 249 yards and a pair of scores. On defense he was third on the team in tackles with 34, including a sack.
Logan Holt was a renaissance type of player for Hall during his last season. Moved all over the field on both sides of the ball, he managed to serve as the team’s second-leading tackler with 37, finishing just behind Doyne Calina with 42 tackles on the year.
Gonzalez served as a veteran presence on the Eagles’ offensive and defensive fronts in 2020.
While having 10 tackles on defense, he helped pave the way for an offense that churned out over 700 yards rushing on the season.
Cowles was another utility-style player for Hall, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. In his junior season, he amassed 58 total yards on 12 touches and had four tackles for a loss on the defensive end.
Cosby had two more seniors in Logan Cline and William Fowler make the All-Region 1-2A second team. They were joined on that list by Justin Stewart and Corey Askew.
Cline was the Eagles’ second-leading receiver with 49 yards and a score on four receptions.
Although hampered by injuries throughout the year, Fowler came up with 15 tackles on the defensive end, while also serving as a focal point on the Eagles’ offensive line.
Stewart, who looks to have big shoes to fill at quarterback with Workman’s departure, had 47 yards passing in his limited duty at quarterback in 2020. He was also a strong presence in Cosby’s secondary, coming up with 16 tackles and four pass breakups during his junior season.
Askew was another receiver and defensive back that was invaluable for the Eagles in 2020.
He had four receptions for 45 yards, along with 16 tackles and a pair of pass breakups on defense.
For Cocke County, only one player landed on a first team list in Region 1-5A.
Jesse Sauceman, the team’s leading receiver and second on the team in tackles and interceptions, earned a spot on the All-Region 1-5A First Team Defense for the 2020 season.
Sauceman finished the year with 51 tackles, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. On offense, he led the team in receptions (19), receiving yards (319) and receiving touchdowns (3). He was also named the region’s Scholar Athlete of the Year.
The Fighting Cocks were well represented on the offensive and defensive fronts of the All-Region 1-5A second team.
On offense, both Tabian France and Jacob King were recognized for their efforts that helped lead the team to 1,579 total yards of offense in 2020.
On defense, Cole Gonzales and Landon Lane earned second team honors on the defensive line. Gonzalez finished the year with 28 tackles — seven for a loss — and a sack. Lane had 31 tackles, four of which went for a loss.
Cocke County had two more recognized on the Region 1-5A’s second team offense, with Roman Stewart at running back and Cameron McLain at receiver.
Stewart finished the year with 205 yards and a score on the ground, while McLain come on late in the year to lead the team in rushing with 304 yards and a pair of scores. McLain also had 108 yards receiving on 11 receptions.
Senior Ricky Valdes was also recognized for the Character Athlete Award for CCHS.
Among honorable mentions, Cocke County had seven with Dalton Wilburn, Tasean Simpson, Lakkin France, John Norton, Jesus Campos, Ian Swafford and Keaston Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.