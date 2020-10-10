NEW TAZEWELL—After knocking off Claiborne a year ago, the Cosby High Eagles went into Friday night hunting an upset over their Class 3A opponent.
Cosby defeated the Claiborne Bulldogs in the 2019 campaign, 35-24, but they would have none of the Eagles getting a second win over them on Friday.
No. 9 Claiborne dominated the line of scrimmage en route to a 48-0 shutout over the Eagles.
“We beat this team last year at home so we knew they were angry about that and they came out here and played some great football.” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said.
The Bulldogs held the Eagles to a three-and-out on their first drive of the contest.
Seven plays later Jimmy Del Ervin rushed for his first touchdown of the night from 11 yards out to give them a 7-0 lead.
Del Ervin also rushed two more times for 49 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
Cosby’s (1-6) offensive struggles continued into Friday nights game.
Claiborne’s (6-1) leading tackler, Storm Livesay, recorded a safety and also carried the ball five times for 96 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Cosby entered the game with many injuries, already down to their backup center and experimenting with other players at different positions.
“We’ve got some guys out there right now playing hurt and we’re missing other guys out there right now. If we had a few more guys out here to sub in and out we would hang with these teams.” Hall added.
Caleb Lawson led the offense in rushing with 14 yards on six attempts while teammate Hunter Workman carried the ball 14 times for six yards in the loss.
Claiborne continued to run the triple option and it worked to its advantage. The Bulldogs compiled 369 yards of offense, all on the ground on Friday night.
The Bulldogs quarterback, Eli Stone, carried the ball five times for 102 yards and a score.
At the half, the Eagles trailed Claiborne 42-0.
Logan Holt, coming off of a stellar game against South Greene, continued to dominate the defensive side for Cosby.
Holt led the team in tackles with 11 and a forced fumble on the opening kickoff in the third quarter, in which was recovered by Workman to the Bulldogs 20-yard-line.
The Eagles were poised to score, getting inside the five before turning the ball over on downs and gave the ball right back to the Bulldogs.
Alex Harmon and Trestan Packwood also had stout games, respectively, on the defensive side with Harmon having seven tackles and Packwood with five.
Cosby’s young team continued to show promise with Samuel Reece at the helm.
Reece, against Happy Valley, completed 3-of-4 passes for 33 yards. Friday night did not show his arm, but showed toughness carrying the ball two times for four yards.
The Bulldogs avenged their 35-24 loss to the Eagles last year holding Cosby to a scoreless game, 48-0.
Cosby was slated for a bye week this coming week, but due to COVID-19 it now will play the Rangers of Unaka High School.
“Unaka is very similar to how we are. They’re a good ball team. Coach Bennett is doing a exceptional job there trying to turn a program around there, I believe we’ll hang with them and try to get a win.” Hall said about Unaka.
The Eagles will look to avenge their overtime loss to the Rangers this upcoming Friday night at Virgil Ball Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.