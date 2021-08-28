NEWPORT—The stage was set for a night no one would soon forget.
Two bitter rivals renewing their rivalry. The game ball being flown in from above by a trio of skydivers. Cocke County was set for its marquee season opener.
However, after four quarters it quickly turned into a night the Fighting Cocks will hope to wash their memory of in a hurry.
In their first trip back to Larry Williams Stadium since 2014, the Jefferson County Patriots exorcised all of the demons that followed them in a daunting 18-game losing streak with a 60-0 victory over CCHS on Friday.
“This is not the way we wanted to start the rivalry back up,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “I’ve never been a part of anything more challenging than I have these last two weeks, as it pertains to roster attrition. You think things can’t get worse, but then something else happens.
“As far as tonight goes, we just have to flush this game. There’s nothing on film for us to go over. There were several plays toward the end where our young guys were hustling, which is great to see, but there’s no need to watch the film and relive this one.”
If it could possibly go wrong for Cocke County (0-2), it did. The Fighting Cocks had already entered the night with a depleted roster for the second week in a row. Couple that with on-field issues on both sides of the ball throughout the night and it spelled a bad night from the opening kickoff for the home-standing Fighting Cocks.
Cocke County’s roster situation has deteriorated in a hurry since the season started. Between contact tracing issues from COVID-19 protocols, and injuries piling up in the first two games, the team’s struggles to put an 11-man unit together on each side of the ball.
“We knew going in we were short-handed,” Dykes said. “We talked about it all week about this being a game we definitely wanted to get on the books. We’ve plugged in so many underclassmen that have gotten a lot of reps, but against varsity competition. They’re getting valuable reps and learning, but we’re trying to set them up for success and having to play in spots like this isn’t helping that.”
The Patriots found the end zone three times in each of the first two quarters. Four times through the air and twice on the ground. They added to their lead in the second half, taking the opening kickoff of the third quarter back for a score, and punching in one more touchdown as time expired in the third.
They capped the night with a score in the fourth to complete the 60-0 shutout.
Jefferson County had seven first-half possessions and scored on six of them. The lone drive that didn’t end in a score was ended by the halftime horn.
The Patriots had 293 yards of offense at the half. Izaiah Hall led the onslaught with 150 yards through the air and four passing touchdowns on 9-of-15 completions. His night, along with both teams’ starters, was concluded by halftime.
By night’s end, the Patriots had amassed 417 yards of total offense, 238 of which came on the ground.
Colin Young and Kade Parker each served as his top two targets with three catches each. Young had 57 yards and a touchdown. Parker had 55 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs. Blake Overton had the fourth touchdown reception. He finished with three receptions for 38 yards.
Omarian Mills had a short night with just five rushes for 55 yards. He still found the end zone twice, serving as the first and last scores for a dominant first-half by the visiting Patriots.
Cocke County finished with negative yardage at the half. The offense produced just two first downs in the opening half, both coming off penalties. The offensive effort didn’t improve in the second half, as the Fighting Cocks didn’t move the chains throughout the last 24 minutes.
Tucker Hembree and Lakkin France each led the defense with four tackles apiece.
How the Fighting Cocks move past this loss will be indicative of how the 2021 season will play out for the program.
First and foremost, getting healthy will be of the utmost importance over the next week. Cocke County opens region play next Friday at home against Heritage, another 0-2 program with losses of 49-0 and 42-7 to Maryville and Campbell County to start the year.
“We’ve got to find where our heart and our physicality is,” Dykes said. “We’re not backing down from the challenge. I will not go anywhere until this program is a winner. I’m hard-headed and that’s my mission.
“We’re going to show back up on Monday with a winning attitude and be ready to compete. We’ve got our first region game next week. We’re going to get back to work and get ready to go get a victory.”
Cocke County and Heritage kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Larry Williams Stadium. It’ll be the Region 2-5A opener for both programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.