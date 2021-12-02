NEWPORT—The Cocke County High School Fighting Cocks returned to action Tuesday evening as they took on the Tuscola Pioneers of Waynesville, North Carolina.
The Big Red overcame a slow start and went on to defeat the Pioneers, 79-49. Kyler Hayes and Jordan Woods led the way for the Fighting Cocks. The freshman Hayes dominated the paint and finished the night with a team high 27 points. Woods created a spark off the bench for Cocke County that propelled them to a strong finish.
Casey Ragan, CCHS head coach, said his team needed to shake off some rust early in the game.
“We hadn’t played in 10 days, and I knew it would be a little lack luster at first,” Ragan said.
“Our energy and effort level wasn't there to begin with until about 3 minutes left in the first half. Once we found that little spark we put our foot on the gas and took off.”
Cocke County trailed Tuscola by a score of 18-16 by the end of the first quarter. The switch flipped midway through the second quarter thanks to the efforts of Woods. The senior hit two 3-pointers and pulled off an impressive steal to cap a strong run by the Fighting Cocks.
Woods said he saw the team struggling through the first quarter and wanted to bring energy to the court off the bench.
“I kind of wanted to prove something, and I knew we started off slow,” Woods said. I felt like I had to do something to pick up the team in the second quarter. In the second half we came out hot and were able to keep the pedal to the floor.”
The Big Red claimed a 10 point lead going into the locker room leading Tuscola, 40-30.
Coach Ragan praised Woods for the instant offense he created upon entering the game.
“We are trying some different things and combinations with our lineup this early in the season. Jordan (Woods) is usually a starter, but he came off the bench and hit some big shots. We couldn’t have started that run without him,” Ragan said. “He had a great night offensively and does so much defensively in terms of rebounding.”
The second half of the game became the Kyler Hayes show as the freshman played with extreme tenacity. His scoring streak started in the second period, and the team road his hot hand through the final two quarters of play.
Tuscola had a difficult time stopping Hayes in the interior. He was sent to the free throw line on multiple occasions and ended the night going nine for nine from the charity stripe. Hayes was just as impressive on defense as he blocked multiple shots throughout the game.
Ragan said Hayes has many of the intangibles that can’t be taught. He expects the freshman to be outmatched in certain games but likes what he has seen through the first few games of the season.
“Kyler (Hayes) had a very good night tonight. He’s just a freshman but has a lot of hustle, energy and effort. Those are things that you can’t coach. When he’s out there running the floor and doing the things we ask, we like what we’ve got.”
Cocke County was impressive on defense as they limited the Pioneers to just nine points in the third quarter and 10 points in the fourth.
Tuscola had the slight height advantage over the Big Red, but Cocke County countered that with physicality and quickness. Ragan said that his players have gotten stronger in the off season, which has closed the gap on the Big Red’s competition.
“The biggest change from last year to this year is our current junior class. They were still baby sophomores last year and were physically outmatched. They bought in during the off season and got into the weight room and now we can match up to teams like this.”
Cocke County will begin district play on Tuesday, December 7, as they take on the Cherokee Chiefs. The home game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
CCHS (79): Kyler Hayes 27, Jordan Woods 15, Baylor Baxter 10, Major Woods 9, Brazen Stewart 8, Anthony Steinbacher 4, Cayden Fisher 4, Colin Askew 2.
TUSCOLA (49): Jett Benson 19, Jared Penland 12, Peyton Ollis 7, Hayden Stanberry 4, Bryant Oancea 4, Dominick Messer 2, Kalem Robinson 1.
