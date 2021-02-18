The Smoky Mountain Bears and Lady Bears stole the show on a rare Tuesday night of elementary basketball action in the county.
Picking up a pair of wins on the road, the Bears and Lady Bears lit up the scoreboard in their wins over Del Rio.
Grassy Fork also pieced together a Tuesday night sweep, picking up road wins over Edgemont.
Trevor LaRue had the highest scoring performance of the night in the Ravens win over the Panthers, helping keep the defending champs unbeaten with the season aging into its final weeks.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 50, DEL RIO 24 (GIRLS)
The Smoky Mountain Lady Bears torched the net on Tuesday night in a 50-24 victory over the Del Rio Lady Trojans.
Alyssa Susalla led Smoky Mountain with 18 points. Del Rio's Hannah Stranger continued her strong 2021 campaign with a game-high 19 points in the loss.
Off to a strong start, the Lady Bears darted out to a 16-2 lead after the first period, and carried a 30-12 advantage into the half. Susalla had 14 points in the first half. Strange went into the intermission with 10.
Smoky Mountain continued to pull away in the second half, taking a 44-20 lead into the fourth before going on to close out the 26-point win on the road.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (50): Alyssa Susalla 18, Tessa Clark 8, Azariah Spurgeon 8, Sophia Summerlin 5, Sara Guzman 4, Jacey Ball 4, Kassie Davis 3.
DEL RIO (24): Hannah Strange 19, Layla Bradley 3, Carley Webb 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 60, DEL RIO 43 (BOYS)
Putting on the highest scoring event of the evening, the Smoky Mountain Bears made it a clean sweep for the road team on the night, topping the Del Rio Trojans 60-43.
Kyler Ogle led a trio of Bears that reached double figures in scoring. Ogle finished with 18 points, while Christian Walsh added 13 and Tucker Whaley poured in 10 more.
Del Rio touted a pair of scorers in double figures, as Elijah Hembree finished with a game-high 24 points, while Cody Strange added 13 in favor of the Trojans.
The first quarter was all Smoky Mountain, as it raced out to a 12-point, 17-5 lead at the end of the first.
Hembree, who had all five of Del Rio's first-quarter points, began to heat up in the second, scoring 12 points in the frame. However, it wasn't enough to narrow the gap, as Smoky Mountain put up 18 points in the second to take a 35-19 lead into the half.
After no made 3-point field goals in the first half, the Trojans began knocking down shots from behind the arc in the second half.
Del Rio buried five shots from long range in the final 12 minutes, three of which came from Strange.
Smoky Mountain continued to dictate the game, though. The Bears led 46-28 after the third before closing out the 17-point victory on Tuesday.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (60): Kyler Ogle 18, Christian Walsh 13, Tucker Whaley 10, Bryer Henderson 8, Daniel Reece 5, Enoch Spurgeon 3, Stevie Gallagher 2, Levi Reed 2.
DEL RIO (43): Elijah Hembree 24, Cody Strange 13, Zyki Robinson 3, Logan Bowlin 3.
GRASSY FORK 37, EDGEMONT 15 (GIRLS)
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens put together a solid road win after a strong first-half effort on Tuesday night.
After holding the Edgemont Lady Panthers to just two points in the first half, the Lady Ravens held a large lead at the half before finishing off the 37-15 victory.
Shylee Shelton led all scorers with 12 points for the Lady Ravens. Kate Watson was Edgemont's leading scorer with 8 points.
Grassy Fork scored 19 unanswered in the first quarter, and held a 26-2 lead at the half after keeping Edgemont without a field goal in the first 12 minutes.
The Lady Panthers sunk three shots from behind the arc in the third, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome Grassy Fork's halftime lead.
The Lady Ravens led 33-11 at the end of the third before closing out the 22-point win on Tuesday.
GRASSY FORK (37): Shylee Shelton 12, Madison Miller 7, Chloe Hance 6, Kyla Moore 5, Kate Raines 2, Abigail Stokley 2, Kinnlea Norwood 2, Alexis McGaha 1.
EDGEMONT (15): Kate Watson 8, Jaylen Moore 4, Madison Webb 3.
GRASSY FORK 53, EDGEMONT 39 (BOYS)
Trevor LaRue had no intentions of letting Grassy Fork's unbeaten rein end on Tuesday.
With a 31-point outing, he helped guide the defending champs to a 53-39 victory on the road over the Edgemont Panthers.
LaRue's performance made him the only Raven to notch double figures in scoring in the win. Edgemont had a pair finish in double figures, as Jerome Cofield led the Panthers with 20 points, and Haiden McMahan added 14 more.
Both teams got off to a slow start, with Grassy Fork leading 7-4. Each team torched the net in the second quarter, though, as they combined for 29 points in the frame.
Grassy Fork again put up more points in the second, increasing its lead at the half to a six-point, 23-17 advantage.
Holding Edgemont to seven points in the third, the Ravens extended their lead to 13 going into the third.
LaRue, who had 17 points through the first three quarters, made sure there was no hint of a comeback with 14 points in the fourth to close out the 14-point win on the road.
GRASSY FORK (53): Trevor LaRue 31, Spencer Moore 9, Cruz Coggins 7, Cooper Davis 5, Oaklon Cameron 1.
EDGEMONT (39): Jerome Cofield 20, Haiden McMahan 14, Tyson Sutton 3, Julien Welcome 2.
COSBY 35, NORTHWEST 5 (GIRLS)
The Cosby Lady Eagles' stingy defense held the Northwest Lady Patriots to single digits in a 30-point victory on Tuesday.
Allie Ottinger led all scorers with 12 points in favor of the winning Lady Eagles, leading them to a 35-5 triumph at home.
Cosby led 8-2 after the first, and carried a 16-4 advantage into the half. Leaving no opportunity for a comeback, the Lady Eagles put up 13 points in the third, taking a 29-9 lead into the fourth before closing out the win.
COSBY (35): Allie Ottinger 12, Ella Hicks 7, Aden Heatherly 5, Destiny O'Dell 4, Katie Moore 3, Tabaya Spencer 2, Alanta Ball 2.
NORTHWEST (5): Jacee Smith 2, Jordan Smith 2, Faith Robinson 1.
NORTHWEST 52, COSBY 14 (BOYS)
Taking to the road on Tuesday, the Northwest Patriots continued their unbeaten streak with a 52-14 victory over the Cosby Eagles.
David Carver led the Patriots with a game-high 14 points. Leo Campos Nuci also reached double figures with 13 points. Parker Weeks led the Eagles in scoring with seven points.
Northwest opened the game on a 13-0 run in the first quarter. With 26 points in the second, the Patriots took a commanding 39-5 lead into the half.
The lead continued to grow in the second half, as Northwest led 47-10 at the end of the third before closing out the win by 38 points.
NORTHWEST (52): David Carver 14, Leo Campos Nuci 13, Ben Torres 9, Cornelio Campos Nuci 7, Donovan Campos Nuci 4, Jacob Belcher 3, Abe Santillan 2.
COSBY (14): Parker Weeks 7, Matthew McMahan 3, Brody Stooksbury 2, Dusty Lane 2.
BRIDGEPORT 44, CENTERVIEW 35 (GIRLS)
After a rough start, the Centerview Lady Falcons rallied before the half to put pressure on the Bridgeport Lady Rockets.
However, it wouldn't be enough. The Lady Rockets pulled away in the end for a 44-35 victory over Centerview on the road on Tuesday evening.
Madylyn Bible led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 17 points. Ava Wheeler joined her as a scorer in double figures with 16 points. Cadence Phillips led Centerview with a game-high 19 points, while Abby Zajac also reached double figures with 11.
Bridgeport raced out to a 19-3 lead after the first period, but saw its advantage slashed to a 23-15 lead at the half.
The Lady Rockets extended their lead to a double-digit advantage again in the third, taking a 36-24 lead into the fourth. They were able to manage their lead in the final six minutes to hold on for the nine-point victory.
BRIDGEPORT (44): Madylyn Bible 17, Ava Wheeler 16, Kennadee Langford 4, Emma Potter 2, Brianna London 2, Hannah Linderman 2.
CENTERVIEW (35): Cadence Phillips 19, Abby Zajac 11, Mason McMahan 4, Caroline Lloyd 1.
BRIDGEPORT 54, CENTERVIEW 14 (BOYS)
Pouring on the points in the middle quarters of the game, the Bridgeport Rockets soared for a 54-14 victory over the Centerview Falcons on Tuesday.
Raeshon Palmer led the Rockets in scoring with a game-high 12 points. Devonte Wigfall also reached double figures with 11 points. Brady Calfee was Centerview's leading scorer with six points.
Bridgeport led 8-4 after the first, but put up 22 points in the second to hold a 30-6 lead at the half.
The Rockets continued to pull away in the second half, taking a 46-14 lead into the fourth before closing out the 40-point victory.
BRIDGEPORT (54): Raeshon Palmer 12, Devonte Wigfall 11, Zander Ball 8, Hayden Smith 7, Karson Manning 4, Baxton Kyker 4, Cornelius Carr 4, Keagan Hall 4.
CENTERVIEW (14): Brady Calfee 6, Chris Emery 4, Ethan Hurley 3, Ethan McCracken 1.
