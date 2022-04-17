The Cocke County High School Fighting Cocks played host to the Cosby Eagles Friday afternoon for a doubleheader in Newport. The Big Red would leave the diamond with a pair of victories after defeating the Eagles 10-0 in game one and 7-1 in game two.
Cocke County jumped on the board early in game one with a two spot in the first inning. They would go through a prolonged drought until the bottom of the fourth. The Big Red would add six to their total in that inning to take a 8-0 lead. Ezekiel Cortez would double in the bottom of the fifth to plate two runs and give Cocke County the 10-0 win.
Cosby would begin the second game of the twin bill by posting a run in the top half of the first. Cocke County would answer in the bottom of the first by scoring five runs with two outs in the inning. A run in the second, and a run in the third would give the Big Red a 7-1 lead. The game would end with a pickoff attempt and run down in which Cosby's Dom Cowles was tagged out at second.
