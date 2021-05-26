Thursday will undoubtedly be a big day for Cocke County High senior Morgan Blazer.
Not only will the multi-sport athlete compete on the state’s biggest stage in high school competition for the third time in her career, but she’ll put the finishing touches on an illustrious four-year run — no pun intended — at CCHS.
After a strong senior campaign, which has included 26 victories throughout four competitions she’s competed in in 11 meets throughout the season, Blazer will cap her time at Cocke County by competing at the annual TSSAA Spring Fling State Championships in three events on Thursday.
Blazer earned sectional qualifications for the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs early in the 2021 season, and stamped her ticket to Murfreesboro, Tenn. with top five finishes in all three events at the Section 1 Large School Meet in Johnson City, Tenn. on May 15.
Throughout the entire regular season Blazer won in every event she competed in, which included runs as the anchor of the girls’ 4x800 relay team.
She then burst into the postseason with a clean sweep at the District 2 Large School Meet on May 8 at Jefferson County High School, earning first-place medals for all four events at the annual IMAC (Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference) event.
“Morgan is the epitome of what a student athlete should be,” CCHS track assistant Daniel Dudley said of the senior after she qualified for the TSSAA State Championships.
“She is the salutatorian, Roan Scholar, a part of Key Club and most importantly a great person.I don’t know if I have ever been around an athlete as well-rounded as Morgan. She has a very bright future ahead of her.”
Her showing at the IMAC meet only furthered what she had done in cross country earlier in the academic year.
After an early season slump, and realizing she was enduring health issues midway through the year, Blazer ended the year stronger than ever by becoming the first CCHS cross country runner to win the postseason IMAC meet since Jennifer Sauceman did so in 1999.
“I’m just so happy for (Blazer),” then CCHS cross country coach Mark Hawk noted after Blazer snapped a 21-year streak back in October of 2020.
“She had issues and started the year slow, but once we got those issues figured out and she started posting times she was capable of, I knew this could be possible.”
From there she qualified for the TSSAA Large School Cross Country State Championship meet, where she earned a 10th place finish and received an All-State honor as a result.
On Thursday, she’ll look to add the same plaudit in track & field.
Since that late season resurgence in cross country, Blazer has carried the momentum into her final stint with CCHS’s track program.
She earned two podiums during the sectional meet to add to the stockpile of medals she’s collected this season alone.
Regardless of how Thursday plays out, Blazer has already put her mark on Cocke County athletics and will undoubtedly go down as one of the most decorated athletes in school history.
But, a few more medals and an All-State plaudit are still in reach, and there’s no doubt she’ll be in the mix to add to an already astonishing legacy.
