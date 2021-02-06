SNEEDVILLE—The Cosby Lady Eagles pride themselves on defense.
So when they forced nearly 20 first-half turnovers, it was just another business as usual night for them.
They used that defensive effort to race out to a big lead over Hancock County, which led to a 61-25 victory over the Lady Indians on Friday.
Coming off a tough loss less than 24 hours prior at Seymour, Cosby (15-6, 8-0 District 2-A) sought retribution in its immediate turnaround at Hancock County.
“I don’t think the loss last night was in the girls' minds at all," Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. "We won tonight by 36. We went out and forced them to turnover the ball, and played really well defensively. I thought we did a really great job on getting to our spots. We just have to keep practicing and getting better."
The Lady Eagles wrapped up Friday's victory in the same fashion they've constricted the league over the last four years. The win over Hancock County wraps up an unbeaten run in the district over the last four years, making this year's senior class a perfect 45-0 in league games throughout their careers on The Hill.
Forcing eight turnovers in the first quarter, and a team-high 11 turnovers in the second, the Lady Eagles were dominant from start to finish in Friday night's victory.
In the first quarter, The Lady Indians could not find an answer for the Lady Eagles' defense.
“We told our girls to keep playing hard and force the turnovers," Lowe said. "I believe we did a really well job at forcing them to turn the ball over and capitalize and score.”
Leia Groat and Bralyn McGaha made their presence felt early, as they pushed the Lady Eagles out to a 4-0 lead and recorded three steals a piece.
Groat led Cosby in scoring with 23 points, while her senior teammate, McGaha, added 14 of her own in the win.
With Cosby’s defensive pressure intensifying, the Lady Eagles held Hancock County to just three first-quarter points. The Lady Indians previously went on a five minute scoring drought before Lexi Linden halted the it with a free-throw to end the quarter.
Linden had six points, while her teammate, Cassie Seal, led the team in scoring with 10 points in the loss at home.
Leading 14-3 at the start of the second quarter, Cosby continued to hold momentum on its side. Forcing more than 10 turnovers in the frame, Groat continued to lead the Lady Eagles with an 8-point effort in the frame.
Cosby would continue to add pressure on the Lady Indians. It's backcourt rotation held Hancock County to just nine points in the frame, helping compile a 30-12 lead at the half.
The Lady Eagles would gain most of their points from the free-throw line in the first half, taking four trips to the stripe in the first, and six in the second quarter.
With strong play on the defensive end, Cosby opened the door for the offense to get some easy buckets in the paint.
Lauren Ford cracked the score book scoring five of her seven points in the game at the charity stripe in the win.
Despite leading by 18 at the half, the Lady Eagles still had missed opportunities on the offensive end to open up their lead.
“We’re gonna have to get back to practice and learn some fundamentals around the basket," Lowe said. "They need to reward themselves. You play hard, get the steal and put yourself in the position to get an easy bucket.”
After the halftime break, Groat continued to find the open lane, pouring in four points in the paint to start off the third quarter.
Hancock County would go on yet another five minute scoring drought before Linden and Madeline Dalton would help the Indians cut into the lead.
Cosby allowed seven third-quarter points, but still held a commanding 46-18 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
The fourth quarter, much like the previous three, was all Cosby once again.
Gracie Myers scored four of her seven points in the frame. She also drilled a 3-pointer in the second quarter in the blowout win.
Hancock County managed just seven points in the fourth, as the Lady Eagles went on to put the finishing touches on a dominating 36-point win on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.