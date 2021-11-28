Josh Heupel passed both tests among the SEC Class of 2021.
Tennessee's first-year head football coach won games against fellow Southeastern Conference newcomers. First it was Shane Beamer at South Carolina, then Saturday it was Clark Lea at Vanderbilt, 45-21.
Hendon Hooker threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 75 yards for the Volunteers (7-5, 4-4). Jabari Small rushed for 103 yards two touchdowns and Jaylen Wright had 113 yards and a score as the Vols grabbed bragging rights over their intrastate rival Commodores (2-10, 0-8).
