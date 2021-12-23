COSBY—The new basketball court at Cosby High School was recently dedicated to one of the school’s biggest supporters, and a man who helped lay the groundwork for the program.
Two corners of the floor now bear the name Michael C. Moore Court in honor of the late teacher, coach and educator. Moore passed away on May 9, 2021 after many lengthy illnesses.
He was a graduate of Cosby High School and East Tennessee State University. He served the Cocke County School System from 1973 to 2001.
Moore served as the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director for the school during the final years of his tenure. He enjoyed numerous accomplishments as a coach including a high school baseball district championship, the last Cosby Elementary boys championship in 1983, girls high school basketball district tournament championship and led the 1987 Cosby High School boys to their first state tournament appearance in 1987.
Moore was a big supporter of Cocke County, especially the Cosby community. He touched many lives during his 28-year tenure with the school system.
The court dedication ceremony took place during the home opener for the Eagles and Lady Eagles earlier this month. Members of the Moore family came to center court where Cosby Athletic Director, Will Lewis, acknowledged them.
The coaching staff of both teams then presented the family with specialized plaques that featured an image of the court and a placard recognizing the special day in Cosby basketball history. The group shared hugs and a few tears as the ceremony became emotional for all who were involved.
Moore’s sons, Manney Moore, Director of Cocke County Schools, and Carter Moore, Circuit Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District, gave special thanks to many individuals that helped make the dedication possible.
Director Moore said a special thank you to the Cocke County Board of Education (CCBOE) for bestowing the honor upon his father.
“I would like to thank the CCBOE for honoring my dad,” Moore said. “I know first hand the hard work he put into Cosby School, its people and its facilities. He spent a lot of time and effort pushing for the building programs in the 80s and the subsequent additions and improvements for all schools during the late 90s and early 2000s. Our family is very appreciative and thanks go out to many people. I wish he was here to see it.”
Judge Carter Moore echoed his brother’s sentiments saying the family is extremely grateful for the gesture made by the school.
“Our family has been humbled by this whole thing,” Moore said. “We just have so much gratitude and we want to say thank you to all involved. It’s something we’ll never forget. Dad was a big part of so many of Cosby’s earlier successes, both on and off the court, and this gesture just means the world to us and it would have meant the world to him.”
Joining the Moore brothers at center court were their wives and children, as well as their mother, Janie Moore. Nancy Raines, the late Moore’s sister, and Betty Jean King, his mother, were also present for the ceremony.
