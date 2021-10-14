nptspt0924_MorristownWestCCHSFB

FILE — Cocke County High School Head Football Coach Scotty Dykes talks with his players prior to the game against the Morristown West Trojans at Cocke County High School on Friday, September 24, 2021.

 John Sudbrink

It’s been one hit after another for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks in 2021.

On Friday, they’ll face their stiffest challenge yet in a year full of obstacles.

This week is the final home game of the season for the Fighting Cocks, and should be a spectacle as Larry Williams Stadium will play host to the No. 1 Class 5A team in the state when the West High Rebels roll into town.

