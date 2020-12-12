NEWPORT—Making their long awaited return to play, the Cocke County Lady Red came out of Friday night’s delayed district opener hoping for a better result.
The Sevier County Bearettes came in to the Cocke Pit on Friday and exploited Cocke County’s absence from play since the Thanksgiving break with a 59-47 win over the Lady Red, their first loss since the first week of the season.
Before having to halt operations due to COVID-19 complications, the Lady Red were on a roll with the way they had started the season. That’s what made Friday’s return to play all the more frustrating for the program.
Making several uncharacteristic mistakes, Cocke County (4-2, 0-1 District 2-AAA) looked the part of a team that fell victim to an elongated time off that many programs throughout the state have suffered since the start of the season.
“We had all this momentum going and then had to stop on a dime,” CCHS coach Chris Mintz said. “I feel like we haven’t played in a month. We looked out of sync all night on both ends of the floor, and could never get the run going we needed to get back into it.”
Sevier County (7-0, 2-0 District 2-AAA) did its part in causing the Lady Red issues throughout the night, though. Particularly in their zone defense.
The Bearettes’ utilized a zone that not only made scoring a difficult task for CCHS, but made working the ball inside and maintaining possession a hassle all night.
“We didn’t move the ball fast enough and didn’t do the things we needed to do to give ourselves better opportunities against their zone,” Mintz said. “We just kind of stood outside and threw the ball around, which allowed them to dictate what we were doing.
On the opposite end, Sevier County shot the ball well, especially from 3-point range.
The Bearettes buried nine shots from behind the arc, killing any momentum the Lady Red could come up with as Friday night’s battle trudged on.
“I didn’t expect them to shoot it that well,” Mintz said. “They did a great job killing any run we had all night. It felt like every time we started to get on a run they’d hit a 3 to kill any momentum we had going.”
Natalie Shultz led Sevier County’s 3-point shooting effort and scoring efforts. She finished the night with 16 points, including four mades shots from 3-point range.
CCHS junior Sydney Clevenger was the Lady Red’s leading scorer with a game-high 19 points. She also shot well from behind the arc, knocking down three shots from long range.
“Sydney plays her heart out every night and deserves everything she gets,” Mintz said. “She never quits, and that’s something you love to see out of a kid.”
Cocke County led 3-2 after the opening minute, but Sevier County burst out on a 12-1 run to lead 14-4 late in the first. The Lady Red worked the deficit down with a 4-0 run in the final minute of the period, but still trailed 14-8 after one.
Sevier County’s zone caused CCHS issues throughout the first period, but especially in the first quarter.
Unable to penetrate, the Lady Red struggled to get shots to fall in the opening frame. They had just one made shot from the field until their 4-0 spurt to end the period.
The second quarter began on better terms for Cocke County.
Clevenger, who had 12 points at the break, buried her second 3-pointer of the night to get CCHS within three of the lead on the first possession of the second quarter.
The Lady Red fought back to take their first lead since the opening minute of the game with 4:22 left in the first half at 21-20. Sevier County wouldn’t let it stand, though.
The Bearettes scored four unanswered to lead 24-21 on their next two possessions. They maintained their advantage to close the half, taking a 29-25 lead into the locker room.
Sevier County came out and scored the first eight points of the second half, building a 37-25 lead with 6:05 left in the third to force a Lady Red timeout.
Cocke County responded, getting the margin back down to six with 2:15 left in the frame, but the Bearettes still carried a 42-35 lead into the fourth.
With 4:19 left in the fourth, Sevier County still maintained a 50-41 lead over the Lady Red, who was struggling to make inroads on the deficit.
The Bearettes pushed their lead past double digits with less than three minutes left to play with an 11-point advantage. As the Lady Red were forced to foul to extend the game, Sevier County’s lead only grew down the stretch.
Once the final buzzer sounded, Sevier County had come away with a 12-point road win over the Lady Red in their district opener.
“We’ve got to get back in the gym and get some games under us,” Mintz said. “Any time you take that much time off it’s going to disrupt you. We’ve got to get back in sync and start building back to where we were before the time off.”
The Lady Red are slated to be back in action on Tuesday, as they’ll hit the road to continue their time in league play with a trip to Morristown West. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
