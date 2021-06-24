NEWPORT—When Cocke County High Director of Athletics was tasked with filling another head coaching position, he was not only well-versed in the process, but knew he wanted to have it concluded in minimal time.
It took him less than two weeks to find former volleyball head coach Jamie Messer’s successor, as he announced CCHS alum Heather Williams would take the role on Thursday afternoon.
“Cocke County High School is pleased to announce that Heather Williams has been selected as the next Girls’ Volleyball head coach,” Willis said in a statement. “She was selected from an outstanding pool of candidates following a thorough interview process. Coach Williams has a long and prestigious career coaching volleyball in Cocke County. She is a leader, mentor, and teacher, and brings all of these qualities with her to CCHS.”
