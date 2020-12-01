PIGEON FORGE—Most teams would need to shake off a little rust after not playing a game in nearly two weeks.
The Cosby Eagles aren’t most teams.
Instead, the Eagles came out and dominated in all facets in their first return to the floor in 11 days, toppling Class AA Pigeon Forge 78-56 on the road on Monday night.
“I thought we had a good week of practice,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “I know we had 11 days off, but we didn’t practice all 11 days. We started the year with two incredibly difficult opponents, but I felt that was good for us because it allowed us to see what we needed to work on.
“That gave us things to work on, such as our half-court offense and running our sets, as well as sitting on defense and helping better, and I saw all of that tonight. We ran our sets well and protected the ball. Practice will do that for you.”
Cosby (1-2) had large runs in both the first and second quarters to build a 21-point lead by the half, and maintained an advantage of at least 20 points for most of the second half before closing out Monday’s 22-point road win.
After falling behind 2-0 in the opening minute, the Eagles rattled off 12 unanswered points before eventually taking a 17-4 lead early in the contest. They would do the same in the second period, turning a 28-19 lead late in the first half into a 44-23 advantage going into the locker room.
“It was crucial to have such success early on, but even more important to do it with our starting points guard on the bench with two fouls,” Brooks said. “Hayden picked up two quick fouls, but we had Trey (Johnson) bring it up the floor and Slate (Shropshire) gave us some good minutes by filling in.
Senior Trey Johnson had another exceptional night, leading the Eagles in scoring with 29 points. But it was the play of Shayden O’dell that had Brooks most excited by the end of the night.
O’dell followed Johnson with 24 points, 18 of which came in the first half. It’s the type of performance Brooks and his staff have been anxiously anticipating in order for this year’s edition of the Cosby Eagles to turn the corner.
“The biggest lift of the night for us was Shayden O’dell,” Brooks said. “This was kind of a rounding the corner game for him. We’ve always known what he was capable of shooting the ball, but what caught me was his ability to drive and finish tonight.”
Cosby made good use of the 3-point arc in Monday’s victory, O’dell included. He co-led the team in made 3-point baskets with four, as he was matched by Paxton Coggins who got hot from long range, as well.
As a team, Cosby sank nine shots from deep, eight of which came in the first half.
The Eagles only trailed through the first minute of Monday’s contest, after Pigeon Forge got on the board first for a 2-0 lead. Cosby quickly answered to take a 12-2 lead, which gave way to a 20-12 lead at the end of the first.
Both teams went back and forth through the first five minutes of the second quarter, with Cosby maintaining no less than a five point lead.
Steadily building their lead, the Eagles took a nine point lead and turned it into a 21-point edge over the final three minutes of the half. O’dell helped lead the charge in the second quarter, amassing 13 points in the frame to build Cosby’s halftime advantage.
The two teams played virtually even through the third, with Cosby getting ahead by as much as 27, its largest lead of the night, over the Tigers. The Eagles led 61-37 after three.
“We were really high on ourselves going into the half, but as coaches we got the guys sat down and reminded them there’s still 16 minutes to be played. Anything can happen in that time,” Brooks said.
“We were in that spot a year ago at Hancock County, where we were the ones that had to make something happen. We didn’t want to be on the opposite end of that. You have to keep going through the final buzzer.”
Pigeon Forge would get as close as 16 points midway through the fourth after Cosby had rotated the bulk of its bench in. With the starters re-entering the game for the final 4:32 of the contest, the Eagles pushed their lead back to a 24-point lead with just under two minutes left.
Cosby went on to win by 22, its first win of the season with December upcoming.
The Eagles road gets no easier, as they’ll travel to take on their second Class AAA opponent of the young season on Thursday at Morristown East.
“We’ve got our hands full on Thursday,” Brooks said. “I’ve challenged our guys this past week to treat this like a fight. You can’t let someone knock you down and keep punching you. You’ve got to get up and fight, and I saw a lot of fight tonight. I hope to see it again on Thursday.”
Thursday’s game is slated to tip off at 8 p.m.
