NEWPORT—Cocke County’s hopes of a postseason berth officially ended on Friday night.
With a playoff spot on the line, Morristown East capitalized and seized the moment with a 42-7 victory over the Fighting Cocks. The win guarantees the Hurricanes a spot in the Class 5A state playoffs for the 2020 season.
“It’s disappointing knowing we won’t be in the playoffs,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “That was part of the fuel the kids had coming into this game. Now the mission is to go out and finish the year with a win. Our seniors deserve a win to finish their careers with.”
Morristown East (5-3, 3-2 Region 1-5A) was as consistent as one can be on offense. Excluding its final drive of the night, the ‘Canes scored on all but one offensive possession all night, including their first three possessions of the night.
“We felt like we had a decent game plan coming into tonight,” Dykes said. “We knew we weren’t going to just shut them down, but we felt we could slow them up. We were hoping to do that and give our offense the chance to win.”
Senior quarterback Cole Henson led Morristown East’s attack with 191 yards passing and a pair of scores, completing 15-of-20 passes. He also rushed eight times for 56 yards and a score, as well.
“They did a good job keeping us off balance,” Dykes said. “(Henson) is a special tool. He throws the ball very well and made throws that many kids in high school can’t make.”
Third downs were costly for Cocke County (2-7, 1-4 Region 1-5A) on both sides of the ball.
While the defense allowed Morristown East to convert six of its seven third downs, the offense was 5-of-12 in the same situation as it struggled to sustain drives throughout the night.
“Give them credit. Some of those plays they put the ball in the only spot they could,” Dykes said. “Credit our staff for the adjustments they made to get them in third downs. I don’t think they had many in the first half.”
The Fighting Cocks finished with just 139 yards of offense, 84 of which came on the ground.
Baylor Baxter led the Big Red offense in both rushing and passing with 55 yards through the air, completing 7-of-17 passes, and 48 yards on the ground on 10 rushes. His lone touchdown came through the air early in the second quarter.
“I felt it was important for us to move the ball better, early on, and give our kids some confidence,” Dykes said. “Instead we got stopped those first two drives, and they went down the field and scored.”
Morristown East’s offense was a near-perfect model of efficiency in the first half.
The ‘Canes scored on their first three possessions, and were knocking on the door of scoring on their fourth possession before Cocke County’s defense was able to force a turnover on downs inside the CCHS 10 yard line.
Morristown East turned back-to-back three-and-outs from CCHS into scores, both coming from sophomore tailback Ethan Ledford.
Ledford had touchdown runs from 21 and six yards out to cap both of East’s first two drives to give it a 14-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
He went into the locker room with 61 yards rushing on seven carries. He finished the night with 179 yards and three touchdowns on the ground with 20 carries.
On Cocke County’s third drive, it was able to convert key third downs to keep possession and move down the field. The payoff came in its first score of the night, as Baylor Baxter connected with Jesse Sauceman for an 11-yard touchdown pass on a jump ball to the tall senior receiver.
Sauceman finished the night as the team’s leading receiver. He had three receptions for 40 yards, along with his second-quarter touchdown grab.
The ‘Canes immediately returned the favor, though, as Henson had his first touchdown pass of the night on a 28-yard hookup with Trevor Malone. That score gave Morristown East a 20-7 lead that it carried into the half.
Receiving the second-half kickoff, the ‘Canes took the ball down field for their fourth score of the game.
Set up by a pair of crucial third down conversions, Henson carried in his first rushing score of the game from 17 yards out on a QB scramble to give East a 26-7 lead with 8:14 left in the third quarter.
Cocke County atoned for the first turnover of the game on its ensuing drive, as a first-down fumble gave the ‘Canes the ball in the red zone. Morristown East used the power run game the entire drive, as Ledford punched it in from a yard out for his third score of the night.
The Fighting Cocks moved the ball down the Morristown East 37 yard line on its next drive, but was forced into its second turnover on downs of the night with 1:40 left in the third quarter.
Morristown East cashed in on another defensive stop, as Henson had his second score through the air after an 11-yard scoring toss to Micah Simpson to give the ‘Canes a 42-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Cocke County will finish the season on the road, next week. The Big Red will take on Volunteer to wrap up the 2020 campaign.
“We’ve got to come back next week ready to finish the season on a positive note,” Dykes said. “We’ve done some good things this year. We’ve made improvements, and we need to go up there next week ready to finish the year on a high note.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.