COSBY—The 2021 season brings a lot of new to the Cosby boys’ soccer program.
For starters, there’s a new regime taking over the program, as Tylor Rich has stepped up to take over for head coach Kevin Hall and his assistant James Groat, who stepped down from their posts over the offseason.
Rich will come in at a time where he’ll have the chance to build the program his way, as many pieces from last year’s regime have moved on.
Perhaps one of the biggest names to move on from the program is Eduardo Gonzalez, who was deprived of his senior season after a stellar career at Cosby.
Gonzalez had helped lead the team to an unbeaten start before the season was called off in 2020. Throughout his career he amassed an inordinate amount of goals, and was one of the most decorated athletes to come through Cosby athletics in quite a while.
Like softball did a year ago, Cosby’s soccer program is currently set for a delayed start to the season.
After getting hit with a cancelled season, the program will make full use of all the developmental time it can get before hitting the pitch for the first time this season.
The Eagles kick off the season on April 1 with a district match at Gatlinburg-Pittman. Their first home match comes the following week when they host another district rival in Alcoa on April 6.
