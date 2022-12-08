TSSAA 1
Image courtesy of the TSSAA website.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) made waves on Thursday when its Legislative Council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, otherwise known as the "Amateur Rule."

In essence, the Council approved unanimously that high school student-athletes in Tennessee can, with certain restrictions, be paid for their name, image and likeness, according to multiple accounts from reporters present at the meeting. 

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.