NEWPORT—Sweeps don’t get much cleaner than the one the Cocke County Lady Red pulled over the inter-county rival on Monday.
After defeating the Cosby Lady Eagles in straight sets in their first meeting of the season less than two weeks ago, CCHS completed the sweep with another 3-0 win (25-7, 25-16, 25-17) in straight sets over Cosby.
The victory was a bounce-back effort for Cocke County (7-6), who came into the matchup off back-to-back losses after a tear that saw the program win five of six matches. Cosby picked up its lone win of the season earlier in the month in a crucial district triumph over Jellico, as the program continues to seek momentum to take into the postseason.
Both programs entered the season with first-year coaches in Heather Williams (CCHS) and Taylor Halcomb (Cosby), who have taken over programs that have seen a fair amount of coaching changes over the last few years.
Williams is the third coach in three years to lead the Lady Red, while Halcomb is the Lady Eagles’ seventh coach in the last five seasons. Both coaches are hoping to create a sense of stability at their respective programs.
While both coaches entered the year in similar situations, they’ve encountered their own set of challenges in year one with their teams.
“One of the challenges that we’ve faced this year is trying to get the girls time on the court,” Halcomb said. “There are still bumps in the road for our team and we’re still getting through the thick of the season.”
“Most of these girls I had in their younger years,” Williams said. “The challenges I believe we have faced this year is keeping everyone healthy. When we have our starters back, this team gels together.”
Monday’s match was a chance to put issues aside and focus on getting one up on their inter-county rival, though.
Cocke County was in full control in the first set, even despite giving up the frame’s first point.
Abigail Erby and Camryn Halcomb led the charge in the onslaught. Erby had three of her four kills in the first set, while leading the team in assists with 11. Halcomb cleaned up the first stanza with two-straight kills of her three in the match to help lead CCHS to a 25-7 win and 1-0 start to the match.
“Our defense that set really set the tone for the rest of the match,” Williams said. “Cosby found a rhythm in the final two sets but defensively our girls protected the net really well.”
Much like the first set, the Lady Eagles took an early 2-0 lead over CCHS.
Katie Myers and Chesnie Barnes led their team with a kill and a block to set the tempo in the second set.
“One thing we talked about at the break is hustling to the ball,” Halcomb said. “The first set we played sloppy but the girls answered back and kept it close in the final two. Katie (Myers) responded really well after the break. She continued to talk and move around effectively to set up her teammates on good plays.”
Myers had an ace and two kills while Barnes added three kills in the loss against Cocke County.
CCHS junior Paige Niethammer continued to be a force around the net with a team-high seven kills, two blocks, and two aces in the win.
The Lady Red finished strong in the second set, while eyeing a sweep heading into the third.
A common theme for Cosby on Monday night was jumping out to an early lead. Cosby went on a 3-0 run led by Chesnie and Lexie Barnes to open the would-be final frame.
The Lady Red would soon respond with an ace from Shayna Williams. She would finish the night with four aces and two kills against Cosby.
Cosby kept clawing its way back to take the lead but, the Lady Red would capitalize on Cosby’s errors and win the match in three straight sets to complete the season sweep.
After district outings on Tuesday for both squads, Cosby and Cocke County are back in action to close out the week on Thursday.
Both will be on the road, as well. CCHS hits the road for West Greene, and Cosby will be in a district tilt at the Tennessee School for the Deaf.
