MARYVILLE—The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals rolls into Smoky Mountain Speedway on Saturday, May 8 where racers will be competing for the $10,053 winner’s purse. A stout field of drivers is expected for the event.
Dale McDowell currently sits atop of the series point standings over Cory Hedgecock. Donald McIntosh, David Payne, Stacy Boles, and Jeff Neubert are others following the series and expected for the race. Hudson O’Neal, Brandon Overton, Tommy Kerr, Robby Moses, and others are more names expected on May 8.
Also, in action will be the 604 crate late models for $1,500 to win and open wheel modifieds for $1,200 to win.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Grandstand and tier parking gates open at 3 p.m. The drivers meeting is set for 5:45 p.m. Hot laps, time trials, and racing action will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Grandstand ticket prices are $25 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Tier parking tickets are $40 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 for adults, kids 11 and under are $20.
