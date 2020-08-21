NEWPORT—The Jamie Messer era of Cocke County High School volleyball is off and running on a strong start.
After securing his first win as the program’s head coach on Tuesday in a 3-1 triumph over North Greene, Messer and his group followed it up with a dominating 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-7) victory over Heritage Home Scholars on Thursday.
Although the match started out slow for Cocke County (2-0), the Lady Red managed to find a rhythm to sweep all three sets.
Paige Neithammer scored her first kill of the match to set the tone for CCHS. Heritage battled with the Lady Red midway through the set until Annie Wardroup connected with Maddie Williams to give the Lady Red the spark they needed.
Wardroup, one of the seven returning seniors for the program, has been one of the team’s top setters since entering the program her freshman season.
Jensen Gregg, another senior, ended the set with an ace to give Cocke County a 1-0 lead over Heritage after a 25-16 set win.
After a slow start to begin the match, the Lady Red got off to a strong start in the second set.
Maddie Williams and Wardroup were able to get in sync early in the frame to give the them a 4-2 lead out of the gate.
Cocke County swapped the lead with Heritage until Sarah Conard led the charge, earning a kill that ultimately set up an ace from Sarah Seay to make the score 21-19.
The Lady Red capitalized off a few Heritage errors to score the final four points unanswered, giving them a 25-19 set win and a 2-0 lead going into the third and final set of the evening.
After taking control of the match with how strong they finished the second set, the game would belong entirely to the Lady Red in their game-deciding set in the third frame.
Wardroup started off with an ace to give Cocke County the push it needed. Maddie Williams added four straight aces to extend the lead to 17-4 and her fifth ace of the match coming right after a kill by Abigail Kirk.
“I feel like the serving in the last set really boosted everything for us in the last set,” Messer said.
Cocke County’s defense was phenomenal in the final set, only giving up seven points in a lopsided, game-deciding set. The Lady Red cruised to a 25-7 win in the final set, giving them their first victory in straight sets in just the second outing under their new head coach.
The Lady Red will be on the road over the weekend with an action-packed slate at the Cyclone Invitational held in Elizabethton, Tenn. After the weekend, Cocke County will open District 2-AAA play on Tuesday, as it’ll be on the road to take on Cherokee.
Tuesday’s match at Cherokee High School is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
