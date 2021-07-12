MARYVILLE—Persistent rain over the weekend forced Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials to make the call no race fan wants to hear on a race weekend.
After cancelling Friday night’s event, the series was forced to make additional arrangements by postponing Saturday night’s $20,000-to-win event.
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Smoky Mountain Speedway officials have found a suitable makeup date for the $20,000-to-win Mountain Moonshine Classic that was postponed after heavy rains continued throughout the evening on Saturday, July 10.
The series will make a return visit to Smoky Mountain Speedway on Friday, October 8, before visits to The Red Clay at Woodstock — Historic Dixie Speedway and Rome Speedway. A complete show of hot laps, qualifying, heats, and B-Mains will be topped off by the 60-lap A-Main feature.
General admission tickets and pit passes purchased for the July 10th event will be honored on the make-up date or at any other event remaining on the 2021 schedule at Smoky Mountain Speedway.
Heavy morning rain left the track at Smoky Mountain Speedway with unsafe track conditions for the opening evening. With concerns about the safety of the racers, track and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials decided to cancel Friday’s $12,000-to-win portion of the Mountain Moonshine Classic weekend, leaving the October makeup date as a one-race, standalone event.
As rain continued to fall on Smoky Mountain Speedway into Saturday, the grounds became too saturated to continue the weekend’s biggest payout event. Series and track officials collaborated together to come up with the October 8 makeup date.
Tim McCreadie currently leads the Lucas Oil championship standings.
Jonathan Davenport and Hudson O’Neal are currently tied for second, 160 points behind McCreadie. Kyle Bronson currently sits in fourth.
The points battle is extremely close in positions five through 10, with only 95 points separating Josh Richards, Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr, Shane Clanton, Mike Marlar and defending series champion Jimmy Owens.
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues on this week with a Thursday trip to 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa for the Transportation Solution 50. The series will continue a full weekend slate with stops at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. on Friday, and Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday for the 15th annual $15,000-to-win Diamond Nationals in Wheatland, Mo.
