Another week of elementary hoops has started up across Cocke County.
Here are updates from Monday’s in-County games, as well as a look at Newport Grammar:
The Smoky Mountain Lady Bears beat the Northwest Lady Patriots 29-16 off 12 points from Azariah Spurgeon. Kassie Davis scored five points, Sophia Summerlin accounted for four, and Lily Rich, Mattie Rush, Jacey Ball and Mycelia Baker had two each.
Karon Gonzalez led Northwest with eight points. Jayla Williams scored four, and Kierra Laws and Maria Messer put up two each.
On the boys’ side, Northwest won 51-16 to remain perfect on the season. Donovan Campos scored 16 points to lead all scorers, while Jude Oliva had 13 and Zander Hale notched 11. Tyson Sutton added five points, followed by Jordyn Carter with four and Cairo Gayton with two.
For Smoky, Brody Stooksbury scored six points. Michael Carter added four, and Ezra Spurgeon, Johnnie Merkle and Tyler Benson put up two each.
On the girls’ side, Edgemont outlasted Centerview 28-26. Jaylen Moore led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, followed by Elizabeth Moss with six and Lynckon Haynes with five. Kalixx Stewart, Edie Selby and Kourtney Hurst scored two points each.
For the Lady Falcons, Elizza Cook scored a game-high 12 points, followed by Amelia Ellison with seven, Emma Calfee with four and Josie Shaver with three.
The Panthers took down the Falcons 41-29, with Austin Fox pouring in 18 points and Levi Sepulveda and Ashton Thomas scoring nine and eight, respectively. Channing Cobbs and Gavin Dangley had three points each.
Kaleb Patterson had 12 points for Centerview, followed by Draiden Shurley with six, Shane Patterson with four, Brody Hudson with three, Ben Lewis with two and Levi Sutton and Ryan Barrett with one point each.
Katey Moore led Cosby with 22 points on Monday, as the Lady Eagles kept their distance against Bridgeport in a 40-30 win. Piper Whaley accounted for eight points, Zaylie Spencer had seven, Brinley Seay had two, and Haddley Williams finished with one.
For Bridgeport, Matisse Bible led all scorers with 23 points. Arriana Mendez had four, while Damara Brown accounted for three.
In the boys’ edition of the Bridgeport-Cosby matchup, the Eagles outlasted the Rockets 38-36 off 14 points from Drake Woodson and 10 from Colton Jenkins. Oaklon Cameron had five, while Matt McMahan had six and Gage McCarty finished with three.
Addy Pack led Bridgeport with 10, followed by Elijah Hill with nine, Ethan Bradshaw with eight and Cornelius Carr with seven. Gavin Gilliland scored two points.
In Parrottsville-Del Rio, the Lady Parrotts won 46-4. Maylee Crum and Ella Beth Kickliter had 10 points each to lead the Lady Parrotts, while Georgia Knight finished with eight. Molly Layman and Chloe Niethammer had six points each, Mallory Nease put up four, and Loretta Kickliter had two.
Matticyn Tanner scored all four points for the Lady Trojans.
On the boys’ side, Parrottsville ran away with a 52-20 victory. John Dillon Ramsey led the way with 12 points, while Vicente Ramos had 10. Braelyn Talley had nine points, Easton Whitlock, Micah Williams and Abe Kickliter totaled six points each, and Aaron Black scored four points. Logan Bowlin and Dalton Trentham rounded out the scoring with three and two points, respectively.
Eli Sprouse put up a game-high 14 points for Del Rio, with Chance Orr Hayes and Adam Bishop scoring four and two points, respectively.
In the lone non-county matchup, NGS beat North Greene 36-23 in the girls’ matchup and 44-11 in the boys’ game. Ellie Proffitt and Hayden Carter led the way with 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Bentleigh Morris, Pailyn Lane and Jaylee Lane had six, three and two points.
On the boys’ side, Eli Ramsey led the Warriors with 16 points, followed by Maurice Timmons with 11. Lofton Ford and Zachary Williams scored seven and six points, respectively, while Talon Leas and Parker Ford put up two each.
