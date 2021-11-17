Parrottsville’s football program brought home two Super Bowl trophies Saturday as the Grasscutter team won the first game of the day against Jefferson County. The Parrotts beat the Patriots 13-7 to secure the conference title.
Grasscutter team members include Ryker Manning, Marshall Banks, Jaxon Butler, Brody Mooneyham, Azavian Gudger, Max Hall, Hunter Massey, Jacob Valentine, Canyon Ward, Kyzer Large and Mason Wilson.
Also on the team are Rail Wilson, Brayden Smith, Jace Baldus, Brison Kalp, Colton Bugg, Levi Key, Brody Ward, Kody Foehner, Kendal Owens, Andrew Williams, Tucker Keller, Jayden Baldus, Quinlan Ramsey and Wyatt Epley.
The coaching staff includes Scott Thornton, Jeff Norton, Payton Massey, head coach Brent Ward, Michael Massey and Chris Wilson.
