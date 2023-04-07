Levi Cooper attended his first Tennessee football coaching clinic when he was just 20 years old.
He was just a couple years removed from his Cosby High School career, as he had led the Eagles at quarterback in the mid-2000’s.
And he was blown away when walking into the Vols’ building for the first time.
“It’s really neat,” said Cooper, who grew up a Tennessee fan. “The first time I went, I was a 20-year-old kid and I was awestruck. I didn’t learn a lot those first couple years.”
Since that first introduction — which was done in the one and only year of the Lane Kiffin era, no less — Cooper has attended many other coaching clinics, including plenty in Knoxville.
Given the coaching carousel that has rotated through Tennessee’s campus, Cooper has found different nuggets from each staff.
“A lot of the times, when you go, whether to Vanderbilt, Tennessee or just Nike, you try to find a drill that pertains to what we’re doing,” said Cooper. “A technique or a different way to teach something — I don’t ever feel like I’ve gone and not gotten anything out of it.”
Now, as Tennessee enters Josh Heupel’s third season, Cooper is trying to apply a version of the Vols’ attack for his own inaugural season as the Cosby head coach.
So when he led the Eagles’ staff into the Anderson Training Center last weekend, he did not just do so keep alive a coaching clinic tradition he has had for more than a decade — he also wanted to get some pointers from the guys who helped spark an 11-2 record and Orange Bowl victory last season.
“It’s great,” said Cooper. “But each staff is different, and when you go to a clinic of Tennessee’s caliber, there’s a lot they do that doesn’t translate to the high school level.”
With that in mind, Cooper told his staff members — Dearco Nolan, Darius Collins, Travis Sane and Kenny Cody — that he wanted each of them to try and pick up at least one thing to implement.
They certainly did, sitting through two-hour chalk talk sessions with different UT assistants: defensive line coach Rodney Garner, defensive backs coach Willie Martinez, wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope and, for Cooper specifically, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle.
How transparent was each Tennessee coach?
Wide-open, said Cooper — but with a few restrictions.
“The one thing they don’t talk about is what they call their schemes,” said Cooper. “How they call and signal, they don’t share that. But as far as how they coach it, they’re an open book.”
With Cooper, that meant sitting and talking with Halzle for more than 30 minutes — specifically on a quarterback’s drop into the pocket and how that can be made more efficient.
“I don’t know that we can ever operate at their tempo,” said Cooper, “but at this current time, (the offense) really fits what we like to do.”
Aside from schematics and drills, Cooper and the Eagles’ staff also got a chance to listen to several guest speakers — including Martin Rooney, a famed martial arts and Olympic trainer who has consulted with several NFL teams, and former UT lineman Trey Smith, who won this year’s Super Bowl as part of the Chiefs’ offensive line.
But they also picked up on bits of Tennessee’s culture under Heupel, as hints were present throughout the two-day clinic.
One prime example? Cooper was sitting in Tennessee’s team meeting room at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Joe Milton III walked in and took a seat beside him — an hour before the Vols’ meeting was set to begin.
Throughout that Friday, Cooper also noticed players roaming around the facility on a day they did not have practice.
“It’s unbelievable,” Cooper said. “They’re just different. These guys probably had chances to not be there if they didn’t want to be. But they were.”
The other cultural shift was noticed on Saturday, as the coaches got to watch the Vols scrimmage inside Neyland Stadium.
And this time, Cooper brought his son Henley with him to watch.
“After practice, he met Coach Heupel and Joe (Milton) and Jabari Small,” said Cooper. “All these dudes that he idolizes.“
For Cooper, that aspect — being starstruck at Tennessee players or coaches — had faded after his first couple of years at the clinics.
Not so for his son.
“For me, you realize these guys are football coaches like you are, just on a different level,” said Cooper. “But for him, that was huge.”
