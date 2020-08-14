NEWPORT—The TSSAA fall sports season begins next week, meaning one of the most unique high school sports seasons in recent memory is about to get underway.
In preparing for next week, Cocke County High School released its list of protocols for each of its hosted sports for the upcoming season.
“We understand that athletic events are going to look very different this year,” CCHS Director of Athletics A.C. Willis said in a statement. “We consider ourselves lucky to have the opportunity to try to complete our seasons. We ask that you remain flexible and follow the guidelines set in place.
“We must all do our part to follow guidelines, stay safe, and ensure our seasons continue. Remember, all it takes is a small group of people to not follow guidelines to place our fall sports seasons at risk.”
Most all of the guidelines released were mandated by the TSSAA during its July 22 Board of Control meeting, where plans were passed for the upcoming seasons.
Among the majority of each sports protocols are centered around attendance, mask mandates and social distancing.
Attendance will be restricted from a full capacity for football, girls’ soccer and volleyball throughout the season. Only football will hold a presale period for tickets during game weeks of home games.
Tickets will be on sale each week from Tuesday-Thursday to the general public. Students will be able to purchase tickets during this time, and may also purchase adult-priced tickets for family members during this time.
General admission tickets will be available for purchase from the athletic office from 9-11 a.m., and 12:30-3 p.m. during those days.
Per rules passed by the TSSAA, all member schools must require attendees to wear a mask. Masks must be worn to gain entry, and must remain on throughout the duration of each attendee’s stay during the event.
Cocke County will have a strict ‘no mask, no entry,’ policy in place for all fall sports events it hosts this season. Additionally, temperature checks will be administered at the gate prior to each event. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or greater will not be granted entry.
Seats in the stadium and guest-sideline bleachers will be marked off to promote social distancing for each event. Security and school officials will be on hand for each event to ensure social distancing is being achieved.
Fans are also encouraged to bring chairs or blankets, as the bank on the visitor’s side of the field will be open for seating. Patrons may also bring a chair and sit on the track, as the inside-most lane on the track around the field will be reserved for those with chairs. Standing sections on the track will also be permitted, but will be separated by a full lane behind those sitting at the fence.
Social distancing is still encouraged amongst those that preside on the bank or the track.
CCHS will also hold a strict no re-entry policy at its events. If a patron wishes to leave and re-enter an event, they must buy another ticket, should tickets still be available.
