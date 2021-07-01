Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello was named ABCA/ATEC Southeast Region Coach of the Year, the organization announced Thursday.
In the past month, Vitello has also been named the 2021 National Coach of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game.
Under the direction of Vitello, Tennessee is coming off of one of its most successful seasons in program history. The Vols won 50 games for just the third time ever and advanced to the College World Series for the first time since 2005.
