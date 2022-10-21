SALE CREEK — The black mountains formed a shield around one end zone of a chilly Davidson Stadium on Friday night, a few remaining stitches of sunlight painting a pink hue above the peaks.
Cosby looked to climb a mountain of its own, too, as it tried to rebound from last week’s loss to Unaka.
Sale Creek shut that attempt down in quick fashion, however, and answered every Eagle response en route to a 53-14 win.
“We flew around, we played hard, we played fast,” said Cosby coach Kevin Hall. “We’re just not built to handle their big backs.”
Turnovers, incompletions doom Eagle offense
Cosby fumbled on its first possession, appearing to set the table for the Panthers early in the first quarter.
Then Sale Creek drove inside the Eagles’ five-yard-line and promptly coughed up the ball themselves.
Slate Shropshire jumped on the ball for Cosby, and the Eagles’ offense took over deep in their own territory.
Unfortunately for Cosby (3-6, 2-2), the possession didn’t last.
The drive fizzled out following an Eagle punt on 4th-and-1, and the Panthers made quick work of 43 yards with Nick Hall scampering into the end zone for the first score of the night.
Cosby appeared poised to make good on a personal foul penalty on the next possession, but a pass from Ivy Poe fell incomplete before he was dragged down at the line of scrimmage on third down.
A short while later, Sale Creek’s Grayson Cosper sidestepped a Cosby defender and weaved across the field for a 51-yard touchdown to make the score 12-0 after a failed PAT — the second of the night for SCHS (4-5, 1-2).
Cosby’s second fumble gave the Panthers possession at the Cosby 37.
19 yards later, the Eagles were called for offsides to move the ball to the 13.
Cosper went to work again from there, taking two straight carries to put the Panthers up 20-0 after a successful two-point conversion.
Cosby almost had a kickoff return for a touchdown, as Hayden Green appeared just one block from pay dirt when he was brought down at the Eagles’ 45-yard-line.
But the Eagles went backward when a 15-yard penalty forced Cosby into a punt situation.
Ridge Morgan took advantage for Sale Creek, sprinting four yards a few plays later to notch a 26-0 advantage that remained through halftime.
Kaymen Moss made the first kickoff of her career to start the second half, though the Panthers recovered Moss’ well-placed onside kick.
Coster capitalized on the short field, as he sprinted 33 yards to the one-yard-line. He fumbled on the following play, then recovered the loose ball in the end zone to notch a 33-0 lead after the extra point.
A blocked punt gave the Panthers a short field once more, and quarterback Luke Cecil found Morgan for a short pass and a 40-0 lead after the PAT.
Multiple quarterbacks, momentum too late
Throughout the night, Cosby featured a two-quarterback look with Tyler Turner and Iverson Poe.
The latter produced some late momentum for the Eagles, as did a one-handed grab from Green.
“That’s something that may go on SportsCenter,” Hall quipped.
Following Green’s catch, Poe sprinted 17 yards for a first down. The Eagles moved quickly from there, with Poe taking another carry 14 yards to the Sale Creek one-yard-line.
Shropshire punched in the first score of the night to end the third quarter, bringing the Eagles with 33 at 40-7 after Moss’ PAT.
Alex Wolgost answered with a 45-yard run to the end zone, but Slate Shropshire came back with a 77-yard kickoff return to make the score 46-14.
“They continued to fight back,” said Hall. “They’re good ballplayers, and they deserve some success.”
Again, though, the Panthers roared back.
Michael Gilley went across the goal line from one yard out to notch the final margin at 53-14.
Rivalry week on tap
Up next, Cosby will prepare for a Senior Night showdown with Hancock.
And for the Eagles, there is nothing more that needs to be said.
“Regardless of records, schedules, what the game means or doesn’t mean, it’s Hancock,” said Hall. “Absolutely our biggest rival, and they’ll say the same about us.
“Big game next week. It’s Senior Night, it’s Hall of Fame night, and it’s Hancock. That means we better get ready to play some football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.