SEYMOUR—There are many ways to win a key softball game on the road. Scoring 16 runs in two innings is one avenue to go about it, too.
After going scoreless the first two innings and mustering just one run through the first four, the Cocke County Lady Red busted open for 16 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to rally from behind for a 17-9 win over Seymour on Tuesday.
Of the team’s 11 hits on the evening, seniors Kaitlin Bible and Sydney Cameron had multi-hit performances for Cocke County (2-2, 2-0 District 2-AAA) with two hits apiece. Cameron had a game-leading four RBIs in her 2-for-4 showing at the plate.
Nine different players had hits for the Lady Red in Tuesday’s win on the road.
Although it was a slow start, Cocke County did have the first run on the board. Cameron got across on a 2-out fielders choice in the top of the third to put the Lady Red ahead 1-0.
Seymour came back with four runs in the bottom half, though, taking a 4-1 lead into the fourth. Kourtney Clevenger, who pitched through the first six innings, worked out of the inning by stranding run on second. She closed the night with five strikeouts.
The Lady Eagles added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth on two 1-out scores to make it a 6-1 margin.
Cocke County got the lead back with a strong start to the fifth, as three runs got across before the Lady Red suffered their first out of the frame.
Abby Crum brought the first run in on an RBI single popped up over second base. Cameron drove in the next two with a ground ball hit hard into right field to make it a 2-run game. Paige Niethammer grounded one hard into the opposite end of the field to get the Lady Red within one with the tying run on third and still no outs.
Seymour nabbed the first out on a fielders choice at the plate after Cadence Gregg put the ball in play with the bases loaded. Still with the bases juiced, Clevenger stepped to the plate and rung in the go-ahead run with a 2-RBI single lined into center field to put CCHS on top, 7-6.
The Lady Eagles got three runs back in the bottom half, taking a 9-7 lead into the sixth. By then, though, Cocke County had heated up the bats and had momentum following it to the plate.
After Crum and Bible were walked, Cameron had her next two RBIs on a bases-clearing single flown out to center to make it a 9-9 game early in the inning.
Looking at the bases loaded with no outs, Kimberly Ottinger stepped to the plate and drilled a 2-RBI line drive to center to put the Lady Red ahead, 11-9.
Cocke County surrendered its first out of the frame on the next at-bat. That didn’t slow progress, though, as Niethammer dashed home from third to make it a 3-run lead for the Lady Red.
Katie Clevenger entered to bat for Crum with the bases loaded and one out. She didn’t disappoint as she lined a 2-RBI single into right to make it a 14-9 lead for CCHS with still two outs left to give in the top half of the sixth.
Cocke County continued to put the pressure on Seymour to get out of the inning as the game shifted completely in the Lady Red’s favor.
Jayla Ensley scored after Bible reached on a dropped third strike to make it a 15-9 lead for the red and black. Ashley Allen brought in the game’s final runs with a 2-out, 2-RBI single grounded hard into left field to put CCHS ahead by eight before Seymour could finally get out of the frame.
Crum came in for relief of Kourtney Clevenger early in the sixth, and quickly picked up the three outs needed to preserve the lead after a lead-off error. She faced just seven batters in her final two innings of work to preserve the victory and keep CCHS unbeaten through their first two district outings of the season.
