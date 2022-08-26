TURNING POINT 1

Cocke County girls’ soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf (center) gathers her team after a hard-fought win at Pigeon Forge on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

 Jake Nichols

PIGEON FORGE — The Lady Tigers would be tough. Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf knew that much going in on Tuesday.

Tough to the point of players pushing back and forth, sure. But punching? Perhaps not.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.