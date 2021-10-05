NEWPORT—The train keeps rolling for the Cocke County Lady Red.
With the fourth seed in District 2-AAA, the Lady Red’s first test was against the Sevier County Bearettes. Cocke County had already defeated them in straight sets twice in the regular season. Monday would be no different.
CCHS held off the Bearettes in three consecutive sets, 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-19) to advance to the next round in District 2-AAA Tournament.
Sevier County wanted no part of being swept like it was in the previous two matches between the two teams.
The Bearettes opened the first set with a 3-0 lead on the Lady Red.
“This was a whole different team than what we played a few weeks ago,” CCHS coach Heather Williams said. “They were on the bench and court talking and there was a totally different energy coming from them.”
Hailey Williams led SCHS with a team-high in kills with six, and two blocks in the loss.
Cocke County (12-8) halted the three-score run by Sevier County with a block from Paige Niethammer and Abigail Erby.
Erby tallied four blocks to go along with 16 assists, one ace and two kills, while Niethammer led the team in total kills with 13 and an ace in the win.
Sevier County held tough with CCHS in the first set but the Lady Red capitalized on mistakes made by the Bearettes, 25-22, giving the Lady Red a 1-0 lead in the match.
“I think we really struggled at times that first set,” Heather Williams said. “We weren’t getting to the spots on the floor and they kept killing us around the net.”
In the second set, Cocke County opened up a 5-0 run on the Bearettes.
Seniors Savannah Groth and Camryn Halcomb directly attributed success in the second frame. Groth had two of her seven kills in the second set and added an ace, while Halcomb tallied 12 assists, four kills and three blocks.
Sevier County came back on its own run, but Niethammer’s ace to secure the frame gave CCHS a 2-0 advantage headed into the final set.
The Lady Red were ready to send Sevier County back home but the Bearettes made things uncomfortable.
Shayna Williams scored one of her five aces in the last set while tallying four kills and a block.
“Paige (Niethammer) and Shayna (Williams) really helped us up around the net towards the end of the last set,” Heather Williams said. “We told them coming out of the timeout to keep playing smart and make smart plays.”
The Lady Red closed out the night with their third win of the season over Sevier County, all in straight sets. The win moves them into the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament and gets them off to a strong start in the week-long tournament.
The remainder of the tournament will be played at No. 1 seed Morristown East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.