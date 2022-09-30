CCHS volleyball splits Chuckey Doak, West Greene matchups en route to postseason By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cocke County’s Celeste McNealy (8) digs out the serve from the Black Knights of Chuckey-Doak at Cocke County High School Monday, September 26, 2022. John Sudbrink Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEWPORT — Cocke County faced Chuckey-Doak and West Greene on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, in its final two matchups of the regular season.The Lady Red fell in four sets on Monday, with Chuckey Doak taking the first, third and fourth sets by scores of 25-15, 30-28 and 25-22.CCHS’s lone win came in the second set, 25-22.Paige Niethammer finished with 15 kills in the loss, while Abby Niethammer totaled 15 assists.The Niethammers helped Cocke County rebound on Tuesday for a five-set win over the Lady Buffaloes.The match was a back-and-forth affair throughout, with Cocke County winning the first, third and fifth sets to clinch the win.CCHS clinched those sets by scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 15-13.Not to be outdone, West Greene came back with wins of 25-19 and 25-22 in the second and fourth sets, respectively.Following its final matchups of the regular season, CCHS sits at third in the district.The Lady Red are set to face Morristown West on Monday and Morristown East after that. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Matchup Set Sport West Greene Win Cocke County Chuckey Doak Red Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
