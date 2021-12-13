Friday night’s matchup put you through all the emotions if you were a fan of the Cocke County Lady Red. After picking up their first district win against Cherokee earlier in the week, the Lady Red (8-2 overall, 1-1 District 2-AAA) were faced with a road test at Grainger County (9-1 overall, 1-0 District 2-AAA).
Cocke County fought to the final whistle but came up short in an overtime thriller against the Grainger County Lady Grizzlies.
After a big stop on the defensive end for Cocke County, Paige Niethammer went to work in the post and banked in the go ahead basket with 46 ticks left in regulation and take the lead, 50-49.
Grainger’s Stratton was fouled with 10 seconds left and made one of her two free throws to send the game into overtime. The extra quarter sparked a 7-0 run by the Lady Grizzlies and they run away with the win in overtime, 62-54.
