COSBY — Manny Siu began a long trek from the home sideline at Virgil Ball Stadium on Monday night.
With Siu walking away, the blue scoreboard showing the final result — 9-0 Pigeon Forge — had already been turned off.
It was a tough final home outing for a senior who has been through a roller-coaster of a soccer career.
Still, Siu had a brighter take. He found a silver lining, as he often seems to do.
“It was nice,” he said, “to play one more game here. I just enjoy playing.”
So as he walked toward a locker room filled with teammates on Monday, Siu still wore a smile on his face.
Because even after a loss, this season has been better than where he was before: dreaming of high school, only to have two separate seasons jerked out of his grasp — each for a different reason.
‘Wait for high school’
Siu was introduced to the game of soccer at age 6 by his father, who played the game in Mexico.
From that early point, Siu was hooked.
As he grew, he fell in love with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and yearned to play like him — or just play with teammates in general.
But there was a problem: time.
“My parents really didn’t have time to drop me off at AYSO or anything else,” explained Siu at a recent Cosby practice. “So every time school happened, I went to the bus then came back home and dribbled around until they showed up.“
Because he did not have anyone else to join him, Siu dug resources out of a tree in his front yard.
“I chopped the wood off,” he said, “and would use the pieces as dummies — like run past them.”
As he ran, Siu would be thinking of the future. Of what could be.
“Because I heard the high school had a team,” he said, “and so every moment I would wait for that. So I could play with actual people.”
Ripped away the first time
Finally, after years of running through drills by himself, Siu arrived at Cosby as a shy freshman in 2019.
He joined the boys’ soccer team, feeling optimistic about an excellent start shortly into the 2020 season.
“Anytime Manny talks about that season, he acts like it was one of the best times of his life,” said Meredith Bell, one of Siu’s teachers and a Cosby assistant coach this season. “They were on a roll with three wins and zero losses so far, undefeated and setting themselves up for a spectacular season. As a freshman, he really couldn’t have asked for a better start.”
Then, the Covid-19 pandemic brought an abrupt halt to everything.
Spring sports were shut down for all teams, including Cosby’s.
Not only did that send former Cosby coach James Groat’s career into flux — it brought plenty of hurt for Siu, his first real soccer season swiped away by sickness.
“It hurt,“ he summarized Monday. “Just knowing that we had gotten only two or three games. That’s the thing, is how well we would’ve done.”
So, Siu played by himself again through the pandemic.
But by his sophomore season, the team was back.
The Eagles scored just two goals all year, going 0-6 with a loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the first round of the district playoffs.
Still, Siu was able to play — more than he could say before.
And more than he could say after, too.
Gone for the second time
With his first full soccer season behind him, Siu came out of his shell more in the fall of 2021.
“I had Manny during a Film Studies elective, and he initially struck me as a very quiet, reserved kid,” said Maddy Dawson, another Cosby assistant coach and teacher for Siu. “However, as Film Studies was a creative class, I was very quickly able to see Manny’s goofier side. He has always been an incredibly hard worker.”
Still, by December of his junior year, Siu began to hear rumblings of another year without a team — this one not caused by a pandemic, but simply by not having enough players.
Sure enough, when a senior confirmed the news, Siu was heartbroken.
“It hurt me,” he said. “When they told me that, I was sad. It stunk. I wanted to play — but it didn’t happen.”
So time kept moving, the clock slowly dwindling on Siu’s chapter of life at Cosby High School.
He started his senior year, submitted pictures for the yearbook and included a senior quote, as everyone does.
One picture — Siu with a soccer ball — stood out to yearbook teacher Hillery Griffin, as did the quote that went with it: “Força Barça.”
Translation: “Come on Barca,” a cheer for Barcelona — the former team of Siu’s favorite player, Messi.
By that point, Griffin — who started the girls’ soccer program years ago — had already been asking about the possibility of a team for this season, if only for her son who was going into eighth grade.
“But that really reinforced it,” she said of the picture and quote. “When I saw that, I knew I needed to try to get (a team) together.”
One final team
The idea picked up steam, with Griffin recruiting Dawson and Bell to be her assistant coaches.
And Siu, after hearing that the team was being restarted, recruited 10 to 15 guys to join.
By February, most of the players Siu had asked joined him on the grass for practice.
There, Siu and the Eagles’ newcomers ran through fundamentals.
“It’s kind of repetitive for me,” admitted Siu, who said that he had gone through similar drills with his two previous coaches. “It gets boring, but for them, I understand since they haven’t played.”
So Siu has jumped in wherever he can, offering advice and techniques to his new teammates.
“During practice, especially early-on when we dribbled through cones, he did drills right along with them,” said Griffin. “I’ve heard him say to ‘Try this’ or ‘Do that.’ I think he has appreciated that it’s given him a time to refine his skills in a group.”
Siu’s leadership also made him the obvious choice for captain, a fitting title in his senior season.
He has shown up early and stayed late, helping with everything from picking up cones to spreading his enthusiasm for the sport to his younger teammates — several of whom are in their first ever season playing soccer.
“He’ll do anything he can to help out his team without a second thought,” said Dawson and Bell. “Now, we have as many as four or five players staying after with Manny to get in some extra shots as well!
Along with helping to spread his knowledge, Siu has shown more of his growing personality — pranking teammates and emerging as the same goofy person that Dawson saw in film class.
Other characteristics surfaced during a cruise he took in March as part of Bell’s Hospitality and Tourism class, with Bell calling Siu’s approach one of, “relaxed creativity.”
“Manny is a proactive and engaged student with ambition,” she said of Siu, who wants to pursue engineering at Tennessee Tech after graduation. “I’ve overheard him encouraging others to take DE math courses.”
Aside from being interested in computer science, though, Siu has remained the same soccer-loving person — even to the extent that he was slightly upset that the cruise caused him to miss workouts.
“I enjoyed it, but a bit sad because I really wanted to play,” he said. “Because I’ve been playing since I was very young. So four days is a long time to not kick the ball around.”
Looking forward
With that kind of perspective, it is no wonder that Siu took his time going back to the Eagles’ locker room after an interview on Monday.
“I’m happy they allowed me to play and hope they keep going,” said Siu, who went further into his overall memories at Cosby. “A lot of teachers have supported me and helped me out.
“When I came to Cosby, I was very shy. But the friends that I made here helped me be more open.”
“Manny truly just loves the game,” added Dawson and Bell. “No matter the scoreboard or the season record, he always acts grateful above all else for the opportunity to play one more season with a team he loves before he graduates.
“And we are all so thrilled to have played even the smallest role in giving him this final opportunity.”
Before the last home outing of that opportunity was complete, though, Siu had one more task to fulfill.
He walked again on his own, this time in a blue uniform instead of the clothes he wore home from school.
He spotted an errant object lying on the grass, this time a Gatorade bottle instead of the ball he used when running through stumps of wood.
He moved toward the plastic cylinder, lifted it with his right foot and juggled it — a gleeful moment alone after a senior season spent with teammates on The Hill.
