GRAINGER COUNTY—Friday night’s matchup put you through all the emotions if you were a fan of the Cocke County Lady Red.
After picking up their first district win against Cherokee earlier in the week, the Lady Red (8-2 overall, 1-1 District 2-AAA) were faced with a road test at Grainger County (9-1 overall, 1-0 District 2-AAA).
Cocke County fought to the final whistle but came up short in an overtime thriller against the Grainger County Lady Grizzlies.
The Lady Red had the most perfect start that anyone could imagine.
Sydney Clevenger and Camryn Halcomb both sank two back to back three pointers to jump out to an early lead.
Clevenger netted 12 points, while Halcomb scored nine in the overtime loss.
After a Grainger County timeout, Jaylen Cofield picked off an inbound pass and set up Gracie Gregg for an easy two points to extend their lead, 10-0.
Gregg tossed in 12 points while Cofield added five in the defeat.
Another early timeout for Grainger County came after Cocke County had gained all the momentum.
The Lady Grizzlies’ Audrey Stratton stopped the momentum by adding two of her 20 points early in the first quarter.
Cocke County led the Lady Grizzlies by six headed into the second quarter.
Unlike the first quarter, the second quarter was lackluster. Both teams only combined for 13 points, but the Lady Red still held onto the lead headed into the half.
The Lady Grizzlies caught fire to open the second half.
Stratton scored five straight points to pull Grainger within two points.
Sydnie Hayes knocked in a three-pointer to give the Lady Griz a one-point lead, 27-26. That would be their first lead in the ball game.
Gregg and Halle Kitchen grabbed the lead back with a couple of buckets inside the paint to put the Lady Red up, 30-27.
Hayes would then add another three to tie the game at 30-all. She would hit three of her four three pointers in the third quarter and tally 15 points in the overtime win against the Lady Red.
With a two-point advantage headed into the final quarter of regulation, the Lady Grizzlies caught fire again when Stratton added another three-pointer to give Grainger a five point cushion.
As soon as the Lady Griz pulled away, Cocke County would fight back this time with back-to-back buckets from Paige Niethammer. The Lady Red trailed by a single point, 40-39.
Niethammer would struggle early but would scrap her way to finish the contest with ten points.
Both teams found themselves trading the lead in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
Down by four with a minute and eight seconds left in the final quarter, Halcomb drilled a three pointer to pull within one point, 47-46.
Grainger County’s Alia Maloney went coast to coast for a score to pull ahead by three.
Maloney would chip in 11 points in the overtime district win over Cocke County.
Clevenger drove the ball inside the paint for two and pulled the Lady Red within one point again, 49-48.
After a big stop on the defensive end for Cocke County, Niethammer went to work in the post and banked in the go ahead basket with 46 ticks left in regulation and take the lead, 50-49.
Grainger’s Stratton was fouled with 10 seconds left and made one of her two free throws to send the game into overtime.
The extra quarter sparked a 7-0 run by the Lady Grizzlies and they run away with the win in overtime, 62-54.
GRAINGER (62): Audrey Stratton 20, Sydnie Hayes 15, Alia Maloney 11, Maddie Hurst 9, Makayla Scott 4, Millie Hurst 3.
COCKE COUNTY (54): Sydney Clevenger 12, Gracie Gregg 12, Paige Niethammer 10, Camryn Halcomb 9, Jaylen Cofield 5, Destiny Reese 4, Halle Kitchen 2.
