NEWPORT—The Lady Red notched another victory Wednesday afternoon in a comeback win over the Lady Hornets or Carter. Cocke County was down 6-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth before a four run swing gave them the 7-6 lead. Senior hurler Kourtney Clevenger slammed the door in the seventh to earn the win.
Addy Welch started the inning off with a bunt single and stole second to move into scoring position. Shakyra Reed was issued a walk to put runners at first and second for Jailah Ensley. Ensley’s bunt found a hole in the Carter defense to plate a run. During the confusion of the play, Carter threw the ball away allowing Reed to score from second base.
Cocke County had cut the Carter lead to one with Ensley standing on second. Adi McNealy’s ground out in the next at bat moved Ensley to third with Paige Niethammer stepping to the plate. Niethammer singled to center field to go 3-for-4 on the day and drive in the game tying run.
Senior Kimberly Ottinger reached by error after Niethammer’s single to put runners on the corners with one out in the inning. Clevenger’s sacrifice bunt gave the Lady Red the 7-6 lead, which they wouldn’t relinquish.
The Lady Red left the bases loaded twice in the game, which almost proved costly. Head coach Danny Hartsell said playing small ball was just what the doctor ordered to start the bottom of the sixth.
“We left the bases loaded in the first inning and again in the third but we finally started playing small ball. We put it in play and started making things happen,” Hartsell said.
“I told them in the third inning if you keep on leaving the bases loaded it’s going to get us. It’s about being competitors, which we were today. I don’t like the word young, and we don’t use that word much anymore. They’ve played enough ball games now, but it’s still tough when you’re playing five and six freshmen against 18-year-old girls.”
The Lady Red defense came to the rescue late in the game robbing Carter’s offense of hits in their final two at bats. Cocke County was without senior catcher Cadence Gregg due to injury. Her absence was felt, but Hartsell said his team found a way without one of its key players.
“They played hard on defense and moving some players around has helped with that. We moved Shayna (Williams) over to third early in the year and she made some big plays tonight when things mattered. Our outfield has been pretty consistent all year making good catches. I’ve had to replace some people due to Cadence being out because she’s our starting catcher. The moves have worked even though we’re stronger with her in the game.”
Hartsell said it would have been easy for his team to raise the white flag and go quietly, but they followed the lead of Clevenger who worked around a pair of singles in the top half of the sixth to keep Carter off the board.
Down by three with two at bats to go, Hartsell had a conversation with Clevenger before toeing the rubber in the top half of the sixth. He reminded her that her high school career is creeping closer to an end and to have fun in the moments she has left on the field.
“I had a special moment with Kourtney in the sixth inning when we were down. She had that look on her face, but I told her you better smile because you don’t have many more of these left. We have one home game left against Sevier, then it will depend on what happens in the district tournament.
“I told her she may only have four games left in her entire high school career. You have to smile and have fun while you’re out here. You can’t be upset or let things get you down, you just have to play the game. She responded and came out ahead to shut them down. It was a big moment and gave her an opportunity to enjoy it.”
Cocke County is tied with Claiborne County in 3A District 2 for the fourth spot overall. They will be forced to battle one another in what is essentially a play-in game to earn a spot in the district tournament. It will come down to a coin flip to determine which team will host one of the most important games of the season. Hartsell hopes that luck is on Cocke County’s side and they can host the game.
“The district decided to take the top four teams into the double elimination tournament. We have to go win it because it’s win or go home. It’ll be a big deal if we can play that game here.”
Cocke County will play their final home game of the regular season on Monday against Sevier County. First pitch for that game is slated for 5:30 p.m. The Lady Red will finish their regular season campaign on Wednesday, May 4 with a trip to Jefferson County.
