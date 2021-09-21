After a brief setback with back-to-back losses a week ago, the Cocke County Lady Red are now winners of two-straight.
On Tuesday the Lady Red not only picked up a victory, but a district win by topping Sevier County in straight sets, 3-0.
It’s Cocke County’s third district win of the year, as Tuesday’s win completed the season sweep over the Sevier County Bearettes.
CCHS won the first two sets with relative ease, taking 25-15 and 25-11 wins into the match-point frame. Sevier County played the Lady Red tighter with the match hanging in the balance, but Cocke County prevailed with a 25-21 victory to take the set and the match.
Tuesday closed out regular-season district play for the Lady Red for the year. They’ll use the next week-and-a-half to tune up for the District 2-AAA Tournament that begins on Oct. 4.
