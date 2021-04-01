SEVIERVILLE—Chalk up John Norton's name to the board of region qualifiers for the Cocke County High track & field program.
With his victory in the 400 meter dash, a season best time at 53.27, Norton joins Morgan Blazer as a qualifier for the Region 1 Large School meet in May.
Norton was one of five different winners for CCHS in Tuesday's meet at Sevier County High School. He also picked up a podium with a second-place outing in the 200 meter dash.
Blazer secured wins in the 800 and 1,600 meter events on the girls end. Chelsea Kelly was also a winner in the 3,200 meter run. Emily Pineiro clocked in a second-place effort in the 3,200 meter event with a time of 15:34.33.
Blazer set season bests in both of her wins with a time of 2:24.09 in the 800 and 5:15.61 in the 1,600. Kelly set a season best time in her win in the 3,200 meter event with a 15:33.21.
In total Cocke County's girls set 14 personal records in the event, and the boys' had 23 new personal best efforts.
Tasean Simpson picked up another victory in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.77. Jay Hunt was victorious in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 20.75.
Breanna Ellison finished on the podium with a third-place run in the 300 meter hurdles. Matthew Richert finished third in the 110 meter hurdles, and Cameron McLain secured a second-place finish in the triple jump.
