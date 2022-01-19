Tennessee baseball will start the 2022 season ranked 19th in the D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25.
This marks the second preseason top 25 ranking for the Vols, who checked in at No. 21 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25. Preseason polls from USA Today, Baseball America and the NCBWA have yet to be released.
The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with eight teams ranked in the preseason top 25, including six in the top 10.
UT is coming off one of its best seasons in program history, posting a 50-18 record and advancing to the College World Series for the first time since 2005. Tennessee was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation in 2021 - its highest ranking in program history - and finished the season ranked as high as No. 5 in the polls.
