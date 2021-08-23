Jimmy Owens, reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, picked up his first series win of 2021 on Friday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway. Owens claimed the 30-lap preliminary night feature to kick off the 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Owens took the lead at the drop of the green flag and led the entire distance for his 76th career series victory. The event was co-sanctioned with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series — presented by Lucas Oil.
Owens has climbed to sixth in the championship points standings. After leaving Florida Speedweeks in 15th the defending champ has made a charge up the standings as the year’s gone on.
“This was 30 laps tonight, there wasn’t any sense in taking it easy until the end of the race,” Owens said on Friday. “The car was good. It’s been good all night long. I want to thank the guys for busting their tails. It’s been a long road to get back up here. The car was flawless tonight.
“This definitely is a boost of morale for the guys. It makes it a lot better when you go from one race to the next. It was Becky Ramirez’s birthday a few days ago. This one’s for her.”
