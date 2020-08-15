COSBY—Postponements and cancellations stand the chance to be a common theme for the 2020-21 high school athletic calendar.
The Cosby High Eagles are getting an early dose of what many programs may expect to see throughout the season.
Cosby was scheduled to open the 2020 football season on the road next Friday at Hancock County. However, due to complications from the novel coronavirus, Hancock County has shut down its school system for two weeks. That shutdown extends to the school’s football program.
As a result, Cosby will not be playing on week one of the high school football season.
“I talked with (Brandon) Gibbs shortly before they decided to shut everything down over there,” Hall said. “He wasn’t aware of any such action being taken until it was officially announced.”
Cosby is still in talks with getting its game against Hancock County rescheduled. October appears to be the likeliest month the Eagles could move that game to, s they have an open date on Oct. 16.
Hall and Gibbs had already been in discussions about moving their game back at least a week. That would have involved moving the Unaka game, currently scheduled for Aug. 28, back to another date. That option held a better chance as of late last week when Carter County schools announced a hold on athletics until its board of education meets again to reassess the matter on Aug. 20.
“By far this has been one of the more frustrating ordeals I’ve been a part of, period. Not just coaching,” Hall said. “The biggest thing is we just don’t know what’s going on or what’s going to happen next. There’s so much uncertainty, and when you’re a planner that’s extremely frustrating.”
Unaka won’t be the only proponent of Cosby’s 2020 slate that could have an impact on the Eagles’ season. Both Hampton and Happy Valley, a pair of Region 1-2A rivals, will also be affected by the decision made in next Thursday’s Carter County Board of Education meeting.
Should the board uphold the decision to continue a postponement, or cancel athletics for the fall season, that would mark three games the Eagles would have to replace on their current schedule.
Sullivan North, another region rival of the Eagles’, has also faced complications from the virus during the preseason, but is currently set to return to practice at the beginning of next week.
For now, Hall still intends to open the season on Aug. 28, but the opponent is still to be determined at a later time.
“Right now, all we can do is be ready to play football,” Hall said. “I’ve got teams lined up to play, in case we see some cancellations. So unless the state steps in and says we’re shutting down again, we’re going to play football.
“That’s all we can really do. Make sure we’re doing everything we can to stay ready, and take each week as it comes. As long as we’re allowed to play, I’ll find us someone to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.