PORTSMOUTH, Ohio—Jimmy Owens outdueled Jonathan Davenport over the last 14 laps of the Independence 50 to claim the victory on Saturday Night at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
The win was Owens’ fifth out of the last six Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events. The triumph marked the 70th of his career in series competition. Davenport finished a close second followed by Billy Moyer Jr., Kyle Bronson, and Tim McCreadie.
Owens went to victory lane on a perfectly prepared racetrack at PRP.
“The racetrack was really good tonight,” Owens said. “This is the smoothest and the raciest the track has been. We have had some really good shows here in the past, but tonight is probably the best considering how it worked out for us.
“I want to thank Leon, Becky, and Derek Ramirez this car has been phenomenal in the last year. Tonight was a great night for this team.”
Owens took the lead at the drop of the green flag, but the car on the move early on was Shane Clanton.
Clanton started eighth but quickly moved into the second slot in the first seven laps of the race until a flat right rear tire derailed his hopes for his first win of 2020. Moyer Jr. then picked up the second position.
Owens held control of the race ahead of a terrific battle for second place between Moyer Jr. and Davenport. The duo ran side-by-side for several laps with Davenport finally able to clear Moyer Jr. on lap 34.
The last 14 laps was a duel for the lead between Owens and Davenport. The two former series champions went tooth-and-nail for the win as the race came down to the checkers. Owens’ margin of victory over Davenport was just .733 seconds at the finish.
“I really didn’t want to see that last caution come out,” Davenport said. “I was going to try and get Jimmy caught behind some lapped traffic. I figured that was the only chance I had.
“I was really surprised I could stay with him after that caution. I threw everything I had at him. It seemed like I drove ten different lines on the racetrack. Congrats to Jimmy. We finally got some speed back in our cars. I am just happy to see the back bumper of that 20 car.”
Moyer Jr. equaled his best career finish with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with a third-place finish.
“It was a lot of fun out there tonight,” Moyer Jr. said. “This Capital car has been just great. I have never had help like I have gotten from Marshall Green. It’s such an honor to be up front here and to be on the podium with those two guys.”
The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, Sunoco Race Fuels, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins, Champion Spark Plugs, and Midwest Sheet Metal.
Completing the top ten were Devin Moran, Tanner English, Shanon Buckingham, Steve Casebolt, and Colten Burdette.
