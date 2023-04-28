NEWPORT — Last Saturday, the Cocke County softball team said goodbye to its two seniors, Paige Niethammer and Becca Turner.
Each one has played softball for all four seasons, with three years under current head coach Danny Lee Hartsell.
“They show up and work hard, both of them,” he said. “It’s every day. Any time the doors are open, they’re there. They bought in when they didn’t have to when I was new to the program.”
Niethammer has helped lead the Lady Red to an 18-3 record this season, including a 9-1 record at home.
She has been a constant presence for CCHS, providing leadership and on-field success dating back to when she played for Hartsell in middle school.
“She’s been the go-to all year long,” he summarized. “To watch her grow into what she has been — when she came up and gave me a hug, it was emotional. But I guess I’m a baby when it comes to that stuff, also.”
Hartsell offered similar insight on Turner, saying that she has been fully involved any time she is there.
“Becca is one of those kids you always want around,” he said. “Always supportive of everybody, does anything you want or ask her to do. She’s been like that, always there and striving to do whatever it takes to make the team better.”
“She’s really involved with the FFA and does a lot of good stuff there,” added Hartsell. “She’s had a lot of competitions she’s gone to this year, so she’s missed a few things. But that’s what she’s going to school for and what she wants to do.
“She told me that at the start of the year. So that’s big for her, to do those and continue her career after college. Whenever she’s not doing them, she’s always here and part of the team. She’s a great contributor for the team, whatever she has to do to help us.”
The night was a memorable one for Hartsell, as his team looks to keep rolling next week before starting postseason play.
“Emotional, of course, as always,” he said. “It was good to see Becca out there and that we had Senior Night on a night she could enjoy it.
“They’re some of the most respectful people you’ll talk to and be around. You talk to Becca, you’ll think you’re talking to a 25- or 30-year-old woman, and it’s the same thing with Paige.
“They’re great people, and they’re going to be great for the community or wherever they go. They’re going to do fantastic in life.”
