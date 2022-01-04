DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—The Lady Red wrapped up play in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic last week with a victory over Buckhorn. The win gave them a third place finish overall in the tournament and moved their record to 13-3 on the year.
CCHS overcame a slow start in the game to claim an 80-46 blowout victory. The two teams played a tight first quarter with Buckhorn taking a one point lead by the end of the frame.
The 17-16 lead would be the last that the Lady Wildcats would have for the remainder of the game. Cocke County had an explosive second quarter of play led by seniors Gracie Gregg and Sydney Clevenger. Clevenger hit a huge 3-pointer in the middle of the scoring barrage on her way to 18 points in the contest. Gregg added seven points in the period and finished the game with a team high 19 points.
CCHS center Paige Niethammer added in seven points of her own in the quarter to give CCHS a 43-28 lead at the half. The 3-pointer reigned supreme for the Lady Red in the second half of play.
Clevenger, Adisen McNealy, Halle Kitchen and Layni Duncan knocked down 3-pointers to put the game out of Buckhorn’s reach. The Lady Red also responded on defense and limited the Lady Wildcats to 11 points in the third period. Going in the fourth quarter the Lady Red held a commanding 65-39 lead.
CCHS turned the defensive screws even tighter in the fourth quarter. They would go on to limit the Lady Wildcats to just seven points over the remaining eight minutes of play. The Lady Red would hit three more 3-pointers in the final period and post 15 points in the quarter.
Cocke County was presented a trophy for their third place finish in the tournament. Niethammer would also be named to the All Tournament Team for the Sunshine Classic. She finished the tournament scoring more than 40 points over four games. Niethammer was presented a separate trophy to honor her performance in the Classic.
CCHS (80): Gracie Gregg 19, Sydney Clevenger 18, Paige Niethammer 13, Adisen McNealy 7, Halle Kitchen 7, Layni Duncan 6, Emerson Smith 5, Jaylen Cofield 3, Shakyra Reed 1, Kirsten Moore 1.
