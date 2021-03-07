NEWPORT—The Bridgeport Rockets weren’t just hunting a title on Saturday. They were hunting perfection.
Battling through a year of many uncertainties, and taking on a loaded field that had all the parity any average basketball fan could ask for, the Rockets conquered all by finishing the 2021 season with a championship, and unbeaten record.
Bridgeport had to fight back late, but overcame a halftime deficit to pull off a 36-30 victory over the Northwest Patriots in Saturday’s title game.
Zander Ball led the championship-winning Rockets in scoring with nine points on the evening. Northwest’s Leo Campos-Nuci led the Patriots with a game-high 11 points. He was the only player in the game to reach double figures.
Last year, Bridgeport and Northwest were battling it out for third place on Championship Saturday. To come back a year later and be the best two teams in the league is a testament to both programs’ desire to be in the showcase event on the county’s grandest stage.
The Rockets were the underdog when both teams met a year ago. Entering the tournament as the league’s sixth seed, they had to pull a quarterfinal upset just to make it to the annual Saturday event.
This year, with a body of work that spoke for itself, they took the more convenient route as the No. 1 seed. But, like Saturday’s championship, their path wasn’t so easy.
In fact, Bridgeport’s unbeaten season was nearly derailed in the semifinals.
Parrottsville — who spoiled an undefeated championship run by the Rockets in 2018 — appeared on its way to making the championship game for a fourth consecutive season. That, of course, was before Ball came up with a game-winner that became a seminal moment in the program’s quest for a title.
This time, it was just meant to be for Bridgeport. While that 2018 team might have been one of the more dominant groups to suit-up in orange and black, the 2021 team was the one to weather all challenges to complete a perfect season.
Three-pointers were the rule of the floor to start Saturday night’s title bout.
Bridgeport’s Karson Manning and Raeshon Palmer knocked down a pair to take a quick 6-0 lead, but Northwest’s Cornelio Campos-Nuci and Leo Camos-Nuci fired two back to tie the game at 6-all with a little over two minutes to play in the first.
The Rockets carried the lead out of the opening period, as Keegan Hall mustered up a shot down low to make it an 8-6 game in favor of Bridgeport, after one.
With the opening basket of the second, Ball made it a 10-6 lead for the Rockets after the opening possession. Northwest tied the game at 10-all shortly after, but Bridgeport reclaimed a 13-10 lead midway through the frame.
The Patriots found a quick spark toward the end of the half, outscoring Bridgeport 9-2 down the stretch.
They took their first lead of the night on an Cornelio Campos-Nuci three with 1:37 left in the half. After falling behind by four, the Rockets got one back from the charity stripe, but Northwest held serve, 19-16, going into the intermission.
After a scoreless two minutes to start the second half, Ball had the first points of the third by getting to the rack in transition. A minute later, Bridgeport had the lead back, 20-19.
With two minutes left in the third, Bridgeport was on a 6-0 run. Leo Campos-Nuci broke the run with a corner three, tying the game at 22-all with 1:50 left in the third.
Benito Torres had Northwest back on top in the final minute, but Palmer immediately answered on the other end. Devonte Wigfall got out in transition for a layup on the next possession, giving Bridgeport a 26-24 lead going into the fourth.
Manning had the first score of the fourth, making it a 6-0 Bridgeport run.
Northwest was successful getting to the rim, but just couldn’t get shots to fall. That, coupled with two players fouled out, allowed Bridgeport’s lead to extend to a 30-24 advantage with just over three minutes left.
Leo Campos-Nuci snapped the run with a steal and score, but the Rockets immediately countered. With 1:55 remaining, Bridgeport’s lead was eight at 34-26.
Torres buried a corner three to get the Patriots back within five, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Bridgeport weathered everything that came its way, holding off a scrappy Northwest group to complete their championship run and perfect season.
BRIDGEPORT (36): Zander Ball 9, Raeshon Palmer 8, Devonte Wigfall 7, Karson Manning 7, Keegan Hall 6.
NORTHWEST (30): Leo Campos-Nuci 11, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 6, David Carver 5, Benito Torres 5, Donovan Campos-Nuci 2, Jacob Belcher 1.
PARROTTS DOMINANT IN CONSOLATION WIN OVER EDGEMONT
It’s been a while since the Parrottsville Parrotts weren’t playing in the night cap on Championship Saturday.
Still taking the floor on the season’s final day, they picked up a dominant win over the Edgemont Panthers, topping the league’s No. 3 seed with a 47-20 victory to close out the year.
Logan Hommel led all scorers with 14 points for the Parrotts. Donovan Ramsey also notched double figures in scoring with 11 points. Edgemont was led in scoring by Jerome Cofield, who finished with 11 points.
Turnover led to four quick points for the Parrotts. Julian Welcome had Edgemont on the board with 2:43 left in the first, cutting Parrottsville’s lead in half, 4-2.
Parrottsville turned three more turnovers into six additional points before the end of the period, taking a 10-2 lead into the second.
After Ramsey’s basket to start the second, the Parrotts had a 10-point lead within the first 20 seconds of the period. With a 3-pointer and a 3-point play to follow, Hommel had the next six points for the Parrotts to give them an 18-2 lead just over a minute into the second.
Parrottsville’s run ended with 14 unanswered points, as Cofield banked in a runner through contact with 3:27 left in the first half.
After cutting the margin down to 12, Parrottsville scored the next five points with a Tyson Webb three and put-back effort in the paint from Alex Fine. After leading by as many as 17 points, the Parrotts took a 23-7 lead into the half.
Edgemont got on the board first in the second half, as Cofield took the ball straight to the basket on the opening possession. Parrottsville came back with the next seven points, though, taking a 21-point, 30-9 lead with just under four minutes left in the third.
The Panthers scored the final four points of the period, working the margin down to 17, but still trailed Parrottsville, 32-15, going into the fourth.
Cofield buried a deep three from the top of the key, giving Edgemont a 7-0 run and cutting the margin down to 14, the closest it had been since early in the first half.
Parrottsville came back with the next seven points, though, pushing its lead back to a 21-point advantage as the game neared the final three minutes.
With both teams rotating their reserves in to close out the contest, Parrottsville extended its lead to close out the night. The Parrotts went on to win Saturday’s consolation tilt by 27 points.
PARROTTSVILLE (47): Logan Hommel 14, Donovan Ramsey 11, Alex Fine 7, Dylan Fox 4, Tyson Webb 4, Devin Caldwell 2, Ethan Nease 2, Daniel Price 2, Vincent Steinbacher 1.
EDGEMONT (20): Jerome Cofield 11, Haiden McMahan 5, Julian Welcome 4.
