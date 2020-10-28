What was set to be a full slate of games to start the week was dwindled down to a single set of contests on Monday.
For various reasons, games between Northwest and Bridgeport, Edgemont and Grassy Fork, as well as Centerview and Del Rio were all called off on Monday.
Makeup dates for each of those games are to be determined.
In the wake of those postponements, Parrottsville and Smoky Mountain took center stage on Monday night. Both the Parrotts and Lady Parrotts emerged victorious, each getting out to 2-0 starts to the new campaign.
Thursday is currently slated for a more normal night of elementary hoops. The end of week slate includes matchups between Grassy Fork and Smoky Mountain, Del Rio and Cosby, Parrottsville and Centerview, as well as Edgemont and Bridgeport.
All four of Thursday’s events are set to begin at 6 p.m.
PARROTTSVILLE 52, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 23 (GIRLS)
On Monday, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts notched their second win of the season, this time in a 52-23 romp over Smoky Mountain.
The Lady Parrotts were co-led in scoring by Brooklyn Clevenger and Adisen McNealy, who each scored 10 points apiece in the victory.
Smoky Mountain was led in scoring by Alyssa Susalla, who finished with a game-high 16 points.
Parrottsville opened the game with a 14-0 lead at the end of the opening period, and carried a 30-4 advantage into the half. Clevenger had scored all of her team-high 10 points by the half, limiting her role in the second half.
Smoky Mountain surged with a 17-point in the second half. Susalla led the charge with 12 points in the second half, alone, including a pair of makes from 3-point range.
However, the Lady Bears’ efforts over the final 12 minutes wouldn’t be enough. The Lady Parrotts maintained the advantage they built in the first half en route to a 29-point win on the road, Monday night.
PARROTTSVILLE (52): Brooklyn Clevenger 10, Adisen McNealy 10, Blakelyn Clevenger 6, Cee Gee McNealy 6, Shakyra Reed 6, Hailee Hartsell 4, Mallory Nease 4, Georgia Knight 4, Isabella Wilson 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (23): Alyssa Susalla 16, Sophia Summerlin 4, Kylie Forrester 3.
PARROTTSVILLE 60, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 28 (BOYS)
Building on a narrow first-quarter lead, the Parrottsville Parrotts pulled away for a 60-28 victory at Smoky Mountain on Monday.
Donovan Ramsey led the Parrotts with a game-high 20-point effort. Daniel Price joined him in double figures with 10 points. Kyler Ogle led the Bears with 11 points.
Parrottsville led 8-5 at the end of the first period, but opened its lead up with a 23-9 advantage at the half.
Ramsey elevated the play of the Parrotts in the third quarter, knocking down a trio of shots from 3-point range to give them a 45-25 lead at the end of the third.
The Parrotts continued to build onto their lead in the final six minutes before closing out the 32-point road win.
PARROTTSVILLE (60): Donovan Ramsey 20, Daniel Price 10, Logan Hommel 8, Madden Hamilton 8, Vincent Steinbacher 4, Alex Fine 4, Devin Caldwell 3, Tyson Webb 3, Ethan Nease 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (28): Kyler Ogle 11, Stevie Gallagher 6, Bryer Henderson 5, Daniel Reece 3, Levi Reed3.
