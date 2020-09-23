COSBY—The last four years of Cosby High girls' soccer has unquestionably been the most profound and accomplished era the program has seen since its inception.
With the season winding down, the program set aside the time to celebrate the seniors that helped pioneer that run during Cosby's 8-0 win over Northview Academy on Tuesday.
"It's refreshing to get a victory you can breathe a little easier in," Cosby coach James Groat said. "Props to Northview, though. They never quit hustling. They've got a coach that's passionate about what he's doing and I see good years ahead of them."
It was those same seniors that led the way for Cosby (7-1-1) in Tuesday night's rout. Leah Murray put together another hat trick, piecing together four goals while Leia Groat and Gracie James also notched goals.
Murray put the first score on the board in the 10th minute off an assist from fellow senior McKenzie Owen. Sophomore Kaymen Moss quickly followed with a goal in the 11th minute, assisted by Murray. Moss returned the favor by assisting Murray's second goal in the 13th minute, giving the Lady Eagles an early 3-0 lead.
Leia Groat made it a 4-0 lead in the 16th minute on a goal assisted by James. Murray would secure her hat trick in the 30th minute, and Moss punched in her second goal on a deep shot that skied over the goal keeper.
Cosby went into the half leading 6-0.
James found the back of the net early in the second half off an assist from Leia Groat in the 53rd minute. Murray booted in the final goal in the 64th minute, as the Lady Eagles rode out the remainder of the clock to their fourth clean sheet victory of the season.
Cosby's slate up until Tuesday night was a strenuous one.
Outside of a 9-0 win over Austin-East, the Lady Eagles had been locked in battles decided by just two goals or less over the last month. Getting away from such highly contested battles wasn't just a reprieve for the team, but a chance to get all of the younger members of the team involved, as well.
"I like what I saw out of the younger kids," James Groat said. "They're going to be great. They've got to keep working hard, but being able to work in so much of our young talent in one way or another is only going to benefit them down the road."
Still yet, the schedule that lies ahead of the Lady Eagles will return to what they've been accustomed to all season long.
Cosby finishes the week with a tough road at Class AA Pigeon Forge, which will serve as the program's final test before their biggest district matchup of the year.
"This week works out to be a good test for us," James Groat said. "There's no better way to get ready for the district battle we're going to have with Alcoa. Pigeon Forge is a great team. Plays with the same kind of physicality we'll get out of Alcoa. We won't be looking past Pigeon Forge, but there's no question they'll help us be prepared for Alcoa."
After last week's events, the Lady Eagles are guaranteed to finish no worse than second in the regular season district standings for the fourth consecutive season. For the fourth-straight year, next week's matchup with Alcoa will be for the No. 1 seed going into the district tournament, and the regular season league title.
It's a far cry from where the program was just four years ago. Playing in a district mixed with Class A and AA programs, Cosby struggled to find its way out of the bottom of the standings on a yearly basis.
Since 2017, though, that narrative has completely changed.
"I'll never forget Maddie Dawson, Skila (Gilliam), Charlie Barger, Jada Baxter and all those girls that really began the turnaround of this program," James Groat said. "By the end of their senior year they had set the new standard for what the program would become today."
The seniors honored during halftime of Tuesday's game have already accomplished so much in their time with the program, they'll go down as arguably the most decorated senior class in the team's history.
Even with their final season winding down, though, they still have the chance to add to their legacies that have already been solidified in program lore.
"These seniors, when they came in as freshmen, they carried over everything the seniors before them had set out and took this program to new heights," James Groat said. "From being a district runner-up their first season and getting to the program's first region tournament appearance, all the way through the dream season we had last year that culminated in a region title and state tournament berth.
"And yet, they still have the rest of this year to play out. This group has not only left their mark on the program, but staked their claim as one of the best classes to ever come through it."
