After being away from the program for five seasons, Levi Cooper is back on the sidelines as the Cosby Eagles' offensive coordinator. He previously served in the same role for seven seasons at Cosby before filling various positions at Sevier County and Morristown East, respectively. 

 Jake Nichols, NPT Sports Editor

COSBY—This season, Cosby offensive players will hear a new voice calling plays from the sideline during games. 

That voice will be quite familiar, though, for those familiar with the Cosby program and its history. 

