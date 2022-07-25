COSBY—This season, Cosby offensive players will hear a new voice calling plays from the sideline during games.
That voice will be quite familiar, though, for those familiar with the Cosby program and its history.
Levi Cooper, after returning to Cosby in the spring, will be the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for the 2022 season.
Cooper originally took over the role when he was 23 years old. He held the position for seven years before moving on to Sevier County to become the Smoky Bears’ special teams coordinator. Cooper worked there for two years before transitioning to Morristown East, where he served as the offensive coordinator for three seasons.
But when Cosby head coach Kevin Hall — who has been in charge of the offense “pretty much since (Cooper) left” for the Smoky Bears — dialed Cooper in the spring about coming back?
Well, Cooper — a 2005 Cosby graduate — couldn’t say no.
“It’s good to be home,” he said in an interview on Monday. “My wife has a job down at the elementary school, my son gets to go to school with all his buddies. It’s definitely a move that was right for our family, and we’re all excited to be home.”
Cosby fans should also be excited for what Cooper brings: a wealth of experience working with some of the best talent across East Tennessee.
While at Sevier County, Cooper saw the emergence of then-freshman phenom, quarterback Cam Burden. Burden went on to win a 3A state title with Alcoa. Currently, Burden is a linebacker for the Charlotte 49ers.
Cooper’s time at MoEast linked him with Micah Simpson, a do-it-all athlete who burned secondaries across the region — and who also went Division I, signing to play for UT Martin in West Tennessee.
“When you have guys like that, it’s real simple,” said Cooper in summation. “You find ways to get them the ball.”
Most notably, Cooper — who ran the same spread/run-pass-option formation at Morristown East that he brings back to Cosby — mentioned that the same high-profile potential lies within the walls of the Eagles’ field house.
“It’s no different (at Cosby),” he said. "We’ve got guys that can make those same types of plays. We’re excited about what they can do this fall.”
“We’ve got a bunch of guys that can make plays — especially on the perimeter,” Cooper added. “Once we get everybody in and gel and get everything put in, I think we’re going to be real tough to stop offensively.”
The Eagles’ first test will come this Friday, as they scrimmage West Greene at 6:00 p.m. at Cosby High School.
