NEWPORT—Cocke County High School’s search to fill three head coaching vacancies entered its third week on Monday.
Ray Evans and Jeremy Byrd announced their departures from CCHS in consecutive days on May 21 and May 22. Evans — the former CCHS boys’ basketball coach — resigned from coaching completely, while Byrd — the former girls’ basketball coach and volleyball coach at CCHS — took the open girls’ basketball job at Jefferson County High School.
Director of Athletics, A.C. Willis, along with Cocke County High School administration began working on the search shortly after Byrd and Evans announced their decisions.
“We are currently finalizing and sorting all incoming applications in the process,” Willis said over the weekend. “Call backs and interviews will begin this week. After the initial round of interviews are over we’ll begin follow up interviews shortly after.”
With the searches wading into the third week, it’s Cocke County’s goal to ramp up the search in order to meet the deadline Willis has had in mind since learning of his former coaches’ departures.
“All three searches are moving into the more rapid portion of the process,” Willis said. “It is our goal to have all three positions filled and announced by the end of the dead period.”
The TSSAA mandated summer dead period begins June 22, and will run through July 5.
Since taking over as CCHS athletic director in 2018, Willis has made two head coaching hires.
In 2019 he was tasked with finding the school’s next football coach after former coach Caleb Slover left to take the vacancy at Morristown East late in the spring. Roughly a month later Willis welcomed CCHS alum Scotty Dykes to lead the football program. During that same time, Willis also tabbed Mikayla Gregg to lead the girls’ soccer program beginning in 2019.
This year’s situation is far more challenging for the third-year athletic director, though. Cocke County needs to fill three head coaching positions before school returns to session on August 3.
“The main challenge replacing three positions at one time is making the time in the day to sort applications, return phone calls, and schedule interviews for three different vacancies, while at the same time ensuring our return to practice is following all guidelines to make sure our student athletes and coaches are safe,” Willis said.
Of the three positions on the table, only one is scheduled to begin its season in August. The first practice date for volleyball is set for July 27, with competition beginning August 17.
“All of our searches are in the same stage of the process,” Willis said. “There is definitely an increased level of urgency to fill the volleyball position, since we are not many weeks away from their first contest.
“It is easy to fall behind in the summer while many other schools are conditioning and practicing. Luckily, we have been able to participate in some conditioning style practices to acclimate the players to strenuous activities before the new coach is named.”
Kim Moody, an assistant on Byrd’s staff, has assumed the role of the volleyball team’s interim coach, and has been leading the program for the last three weeks. Casey Ragan is the current interim for boys’ basketball and Darrell Lane is the interim for the girls’ basketball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.