NEWPORT—For many high school athletes, the process of finding a place to play at the next level can be one of the most daunting tasks they’ll take on off the field.
That wasn’t the case for Cocke County softball’s Sydney Cameron, though.
Before beginning her final season in a CCHS Lady Red uniform, Cameron had her next destination already set. She signed with UVA-Wise, locking in her new home to continue her softball career.
“This is a day I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl,” Cameron said. “I’ve always wanted to play in college, and UVA-Wise has always stuck out because it’s near my mom’s side of the family. The coaches there are amazing and will push me where I need to be.”
For many, finding a collegiate home is a long process with many twists and turns. For Cameron, it was fairly straightforward.
UVA-Wise had been high on her list for quite a while. Once she secured an offer, her recruitment was almost immediately shut down.
“It made it a lot easier for me, knowing where I wanted to go,” Cameron said. “Obviously it took out any last-second decision making, and made it where all I had to do was make sure I had everything I needed to be able to go there. There was nowhere else I wanted to go.”
Getting the offer to play at UVA-Wise didn’t necessarily come as easy as the decision, though.
Over the last year the recruitment process has been a challenge for players and collegiate programs alike due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the new regulations passed by schools’ governing bodies.
Last year, the NCAA opted to give seniors from this year’s academic calendar the option to return for an additional year of eligibility the following season. That put a limit on scholarships and roster space for the upcoming senior class of high school athletes, but Cameron still persevered to land the offer she’d long sought.
“They return all but one senior from this year,” Cameron said. “So that made just getting an opportunity difficult. I really had to prove to them that I wanted to be there, but it shows they really want me to be there.
“That says a lot to me, because I want a coach that believes in me. I can tell they already do and I know I’m going to go there and grow and get better.”
Her commitment to the sport ultimately put her in position to not only continue her softball playing days, but to do so at the school she ultimately sought to forge on her legacy with.
“Sydney told me early on she’d been talking to UVA-Wise. She never misses practice but she asked to take one day off to go up there and visit, and during that visit she called and told me she was going to commit and sign with them,” Lady Red head softball coach Danny Hartsell said.
“The fact she knew what she wanted and she went out and got it says a lot about her character and work ethic. That’s the dream she had and what she pushed for, and she achieved it. She’s one that will go and get what she wants.”
Cameron’s signing was even more sentimental for Hartsell, even beyond the fact it was the first signing the program would have under his leadership.
Although the 2021 season was his first as the high school program’s head coach, it certainly wasn’t the first time he’d worked with Cameron. Given the amount of time he’s been able to spend with her and see her development firsthand over the years, securing her spot at the next level was all the more special for the CCHS head man.
“She gave me someone to build a program around,” Hartsell said. “I coached her in middle school, and to see what she had grown and developed into by her senior year, she has that ‘it’ factor. She’s someone that can go out and do anything you ask of her, and made my first year with the program a lot easier.”
It’s no secret Cameron’s always had a work ethic that could land her any opportunity she wanted.
She was a four-year starter with Cocke County, has been recognized with postseason accolades throughout her career with the program and worked her way into a leadership role by her final year in 2021.
Not only have her tireless efforts put her on track to compete in college, but she’ll also take the field at the international level with a trip to Barcelona, Spain in mid-July to compete with a U.S. represented softball team in an overseas tournament.
Upon her return, Cameron will join her new teammates where she’ll look to have just as successful of a college career as she enjoyed with the Lady Red.
After seeing the program through some of its best years over the last four years, there’s little doubt she’ll continue to succeed in the sport she’s dedicated most of her life to.
“Sydney’s a hard worker and an intelligent kid,” Hartsell said. “She’s going to go out and give it all she’s got no matter what. She does anything you ask of her, regardless of the circumstance, and she’s a competitor. She’ll do well at UVA-Wise.”
