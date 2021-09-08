There’s no denying how important last week’s victory was for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
Now, what needs to be seen, is how the program builds off that win.
The Fighting Cocks are set to wrap up their three-game home slate this week by hosting the Seymour Eagles at Larry Williams Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
While Cocke County (1-2) is coming off its first win of the season, a 29-27 triumph over Region 2-5A foe Heritage, Seymour (2-1) is coming off its first loss of the year.
After taking wins in each of their first two contests over Gatlinburg-Pittman and Cherokee, the Eagles dropped their Region 1-4A opener against Volunteer last Friday.
